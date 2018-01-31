Two Democrats announce candidacy for Princeton Council

A day after the two incumbents on the governing body who are up for re-election this November said they will not be seeking another term, Democrats Dwaine Williamson and Eve Niedergang each announced their candidacy for the Princeton Council.

Williamson is a lawyer with a private practice in Trenton who handles personal injury, civil litigation, real estate and traffic court cases. Last year he was the campaign manager for Princeton Council members Tim Quinn and Jenny Crumiller, and Mayor Liz Lempert, who all ran unopposed in the general election. He and his wife have lived in Princeton since 1998 and have three children. He has served on the Princeton Planning Board, as Democratic municipal committeeman for his district, and is first vice president of the Princeton Community Democratic Organization. He is also a volunteer for Committed and Faithful Princetonians.

In a statement Williamson sent out about his candidacy on Tuesday morning, he praised Princeton residents for being proactive about solving problems in the municipality.

“Princeton is a town with many successes and advantages.Yet, many challenges persist,” he said. “I seek the opportunity to work beside the great public servants who serve us by bringing to the table ideas to work toward solutions. I support good and effective stewardship over public funds, an environment where all children thrive and are encouraged to reach their full potential, smart growth to maintain the integrity and character of our neighborhoods and an amicable and just partnership with our University neighbor.”

Niedergang, the volunteer coordinator for the Stony-Brook Millstone Watershed Association, has lived in Princeton for more than 25 years. She has served on the board of the Friends of the Princeton Public Library, and was co-chair of the Riverside School PTO. She is a member of the executive board for the Princeton Community Democratic Organization, and represents her district on the Princeton Democratic Municipal Committee.

She said in a statement announcing her candidacy Tuesday morning that over the last decade, she has worked hard for progressive candidates to represent Princeton at the municipal, state and federal levels and is ready to work just as hard as a member of Princeton Council.

“I know there will be difficult decisions to make to retain Princeton’s diversity, move towards sustainability, and keep municipal taxes down,” she said. “I don’t shy away from making such decisions and I am looking forward to digging into the key issues facing the municipality. In my previous positions, my role has often been to lead teams of people, listen to their ideas, and organize them to get things done. I’m ready to use these skills to take on the challenge of running for and hopefully serving on Princeton Council.”

Council members Heather Howard and Lance Liverman announced in written statements Monday morning that they will not seek re-election.

The deadline for candidates to file petitions with the clerk to run for office in the June 5 Republican and Democratic primaries in New Jersey is April 2. Residents who want to run as unaffiliated candidates must file petitions by June 5.