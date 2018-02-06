Princeton planning director Lee Solow to retire

Lee Solow, the planning director for the municipality of Princeton, will retire at the end of April.

He informed his colleagues about his decision in an email last Friday. He could not be reached for comment because he is out of the office until next week.

“I would like to share with all of you my sincere gratitude for my time spent working here at Princeton. I am thankful for being given the opportunity to join this dedicated, forward thinking and highly respected municipality,” he wrote.

Solow told his colleagues in the email that he decided the time is right to retire after working for Princeton for more than 23 years.

“Some of you are newer than some of us old timers, but we have managed over the years to get along and grow as a unit, dividing up our areas of expertise yet coming together when it was required. Our success is a testimony to each other and everyone who has worked here. We have worked together, argued together, shared our problems and hopes together and established ourselves as a team,” Solow wrote. “I thank each and every one of you for your dedication, commitment, and professionalism. I count myself fortunate to have worked with such a fine team. We have come together as both colleagues and friends.”

Solow, a Lawrence resident, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his master’s degree in planning from Ohio State University.

He thanked his co-workers for the memories, opportunities, and friendships made while working for the municipality.

“I look forward to the opportunities and challenges that await me in retirement,” he wrote. “Yet at the same time, as I look back on my time here, I see time well spent, a time of few regrets… a happy time.”