Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Police: Senior accidentally drove into lake during heavy rain

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
The layout of the dock area near the rowing center at Mercer County Park.

The 85-year-old Ewing man who was found dead in his vehicle in Mercer County Lake on Monday morning accidentally drove into the lake when it was raining the night before, police said.

Calvin Madison was driving in heavy rain after 9 p.m. on Sunday and appears to have been lost, police said. He drove his Ford Edge through the South Post Road parking lot on the Caspersen Rowing Center side of Mercer County Park and was attempting to locate an exit, police said. He drove into the area of the Caspersen Rowing Center docks, and inadvertently entered into the Mercer County Lake along the bulkhead of the dock area, police said. The impact caused the side airbags to be deployed inside the Ford . Despite Madison’s efforts, he was unable to exit the vehicle.

The vehicle was partially submerged in the lake and was discovered on Monday morning near the Caspersen Rowing Center docks. Madison was located inside, and emergency responders entered the frigid water to rescue him and see if any other victims were inside the vehicle. Madison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Wed 07

Howell History Farm to celebrate Valentine’s Day with horse-drawn rides and more

February 7 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Thu 08

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 08

Storytime at Morven for ages 2 to 5

February 8 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 08

Workshop: Creating Your Self Portrait

February 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

The Arts Council of Princeton Presents SweetART Market

February 9 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 09

Singin’ in the Rain

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 09

The Addams Family

February 9 @ 7:30 pm - February 10 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K

February 10 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Wed 07

Howell History Farm to celebrate Valentine’s Day with horse-drawn rides and more

February 7 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Thu 08

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 08

Storytime at Morven for ages 2 to 5

February 8 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 08

Workshop: Creating Your Self Portrait

February 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: