Winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday morning

Snow, sleet and ice are possible in Central New Jersey on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A light glaze of ice and up to an inch of snow are possible and could create very slippery road conditions and limited visibility for the morning commute. Leave extra time for travel in the morning.

Precipitation is expected to begin on Tuesday night and turn into a mix of sleet and freezing rain during or just after the morning commute. The precipitation is expected to change back to rain between 9 and 11 a.m.

All senior centers in Somerset County, including in Montgomery, will be closed on Wednesday because of the anticipated bad weather.

We will post an update with information about road conditions, delayed openings and any closings in the morning.