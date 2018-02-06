Planet Princeton
Weather

Winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday morning

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Snow, sleet and ice are possible in Central New Jersey on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A light glaze of ice and up to an inch of snow are possible and could create very slippery road conditions and limited visibility for the morning commute. Leave extra time for travel in the morning.

Precipitation is expected to begin on Tuesday night and turn into a mix of sleet and freezing rain during or just after the morning commute. The precipitation is expected to change back to rain between 9 and 11 a.m.

All senior centers in Somerset County, including in Montgomery, will be closed on Wednesday because of the anticipated bad weather.

We will post an update with information about road conditions, delayed openings and any closings in the morning. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Thu 08

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 08

Storytime at Morven for ages 2 to 5

February 8 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 08

Workshop: Creating Your Self Portrait

February 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

The Arts Council of Princeton Presents SweetART Market

February 9 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 09

Singin’ in the Rain

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

Roxey Ballet’s Carmn

February 9 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 09

The Addams Family

February 9 @ 7:30 pm - February 10 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K

February 10 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Tue 06

Art After Hours

February 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Preschool Open House – Stuart Country Day School

February 8 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Thu 08

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 08

Storytime at Morven for ages 2 to 5

February 8 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 08

Workshop: Creating Your Self Portrait

February 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: