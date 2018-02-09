Planet Princeton
Nonprofits

New Pennington nonprofit for adults with autism featured on NJTV

11 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

We Make – Autism at Work, a Pennington nonprofit created to employ adults with autism, is featured on a segment on NJTV.

Founder Tony Lesenskyj owns a manufacturing business called LMT Products. He planned to hire his son, Colin, to work at his warehouse, but then realized it could be dangerous because his son has autism. He purchased a property in Pennington and brought a line of his products to the building so Colin and his friends could assemble and ship items there. Five interns from Hopewell Valley Regional High School are part of the pilot program.

Currently, students spend part of the school day at We Make as interns. When they become employees they will work there fill time.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Fri 09

The Addams Family

February 9 @ 7:30 pm - February 10 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K

February 10 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

The Arts Council of Princeton Presents SweetART Market

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 10

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Sat 10

Internet Security Presentation

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Shabbat Katan

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Tots on Tour at the Grounds for Sculpture

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 10

Wonders of Winter Tour

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend at Terhune Orchards

February 10 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 10

Hearts on Fire: Palmer Square on Ice

February 10 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 10

Singin’ in the Rain

February 10 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Fri 09

The Addams Family

February 9 @ 7:30 pm - February 10 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K

February 10 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 10

The Arts Council of Princeton Presents SweetART Market

February 10 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 10

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

February 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: