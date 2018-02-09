New Pennington nonprofit for adults with autism featured on NJTV

We Make – Autism at Work, a Pennington nonprofit created to employ adults with autism, is featured on a segment on NJTV.

Founder Tony Lesenskyj owns a manufacturing business called LMT Products. He planned to hire his son, Colin, to work at his warehouse, but then realized it could be dangerous because his son has autism. He purchased a property in Pennington and brought a line of his products to the building so Colin and his friends could assemble and ship items there. Five interns from Hopewell Valley Regional High School are part of the pilot program.

Currently, students spend part of the school day at We Make as interns. When they become employees they will work there fill time.