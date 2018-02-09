Planet Princeton
#MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke to speak at Rutgers University on Feb. 12

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Tarana Burke

Tarana Burke, who created the MeToo movement against sexual violence several years before #MeToo was adopted as a social media hashtag, will speak at the Rutgers University in New Brunswick this Monday, February 12.

Her lecture “The #MeToo Movement, Activism, and Ending Sexual  Violence” is free and open to the public and will be followed by a question and answer period. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the College Avenue Gym at 130 College Avenue in New Brunswick.

Time magazine named Burke, among other prominent female activists dubbed “the silence breakers,” as the Time Person of the Year for 2017. She is the founder of Just Be Inc., an organization that promotes the wellness of young female minorities, and currently serves as the director at Girls for Gender Equity.

Monday’s event is hosted by the Rutgers–New Brunswick Division of Student Affairs, and co-sponsored by several other Rutgers groups as part of the university’s celebration of Black History Month and efforts to raise awareness of and end sexual violence.

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

