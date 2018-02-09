Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Feb. 9-11

Friday, February 9

SweetART Market – The Arts Council of Princeton presents the SweetART Market, a Valentine-themed sale of original work by local artists. Jewelry, ceramics, glassware, textiles, sweet treats and other forms of fine art and craft for gift-giving.Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts Council of Princeton Pop Up Space, 301 North Harrison Street, Princeton. More information

Singin’ in the Rain – Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen. Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. 7 p.m., Acting Naturally Theatre, 164 Flowers Mill Road, Langhorne. $10.00 – $12.00 More information

Roxey Ballet’s ‘Carmen’ – Love is like a rose, but beware of its thorns! Come join the Roxey Ballet in their up-close-and-personal Canal Studio Theater for a passionate, dramatic and sensual performance of the ballet Carmen. The one-act ballet is choreographed by company founder Mark Roxey. 7 p.m., Canal Studio Theatre, 243 North Union Street, Lambertville. $25 More information

The Addams Family – The Hun School’s Janus Players will get mysterious and spooky when they present the musical The Addams Family on Feb. 9th at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 10th at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the John A. Saks ’31 Auditorium. A 2010 Broadway musical, the play is a take on the 1960s TV show. Hun School of Princeton, 176 Edgerstoune Road , Princeton. Free More information

Saturday, February 10

Cupid’s Chase 5K – Hosted by Community Options, Inc. a national non-profit serving individuals with disabilities through housing and employment supports, Cupid’s Chase 5K will take place on Saturday, February 10th in Princeton and 37 other cities across the country. Community Options invites runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs) to participate. 8:30 a.m., Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N Harrison St, Princeton. More information

Internet Security Presentation – Joshua Stone, owner of Princeton Tiger Tech, will teach you how to browse the Internet safely while taking the necessary precautions to stay virus- and malware-free on all your devices.11 a.m., Hopewell Township Branch, Mercer County Library, 245 Pennington-Titusville Road, Hopewell Township. More information

Shabbat Katan – Service designed for preschool and kindergarten-aged children and their families. Warm and spirited, this interactive Shabbat experience will include stories, prayers, songs, and a brief Torah reading. Stay for Shabbat Katan lunch and get to meet other families with little ones. 11 a.m., The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. Free More information

Tots on Tour at the Grounds for Sculpture – Listen to a story, explore the Grounds for Sculpture, and make art inspired by current exhibitions. Each month centers on a different theme. For kids ages 3-5 and their adult caregivers.Children must be accompanied by an adult companion. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Instructor: Joslyn Johnson. $5 per child. Space is limited; first-come, first-serve. Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. $5 More information

Wonders of Winter Tour – See rare evergreen specimens, and trees with curious bark and interesting forms with Michael Strengari, former Grounds for Sculpture horticulturist, now a senior horticulturist at Longwood Gardens. He will point out the beauty of the garden in a typically overlooked time of year. Fee includes park admission. 11 a.m. $10 Members; $16 Non-members.. Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. $16 More information

Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend at Terhune Orchards – Visit Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room and other wineries across the State for a weekend of wine and chocolate. Enjoy chocolate baked goods from Terhune’s own bakery paired with wines. Noon to 4 p.m., Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. More information

Hearts on Fire: Palmer Square on Ice – Palmer Square will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland of ice on Saturday, Feb. 10th. Watch as giant ice blocks are sculpted into 3-D figures. Walk around and enjoy Palmer Square while sipping on a cup of hot chocolate. The “Our Hearts on Fire” theme will set the scene for that special outing with your Valentine of all ages all weekend long. Noon to 3 p.m., Palmer Square, 19 Hulfish Street Palmer Square, Princeton . Free More information

“A Book of Dialogue”, A Special Program For Students to Learn to Engage & Connect Across Race, Culture, & Faith – In these discussions, students will come together to discuss the principles of equality and mutual respect. They will learn about engaging in social justice and what needs to be done to implement these concepts in our society. 3 p.m., West Windsor Library, 333 N Post Rd. West Windsor, NJ, 333 N Post Rd., West Windsor. Free More information

Eastern Wind Symphony Concert – Stone Hill Arts Series presents Eastern Wind Symphony. An evening of beautiful music, free admission, light refreshments served after the concert.. 7:30 p.m., Stone Hill Church, 1025 Bunn Drive, Princeton. More information

Sunday, February 11

Folktales—Your Passport to the World – Universal themes of courage, kindness, and cooperation can be found in folktales the world over. Hear stories from many lands that touch on these and other themes that have been told for ages to all ages. Join the Princeton Storytelling Circle and enjoy diverse stories. 3 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon, Princeton. More information

Film For Thought: What Happened, Miss Simone? – This popular winter program will feature unique and specially curated selections inspired by themes explored in “Joyce J. Scott: Harriet Tubman and Other Truths.” Held indoors, this 3-installment series of documentary films offers a thought-provoking look at the issues of race and bias in the United States, and the use of art as a tool. 3 p.m., Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. More information

Princeton Society of Musical Amateurs – Choral Reading of the Schumann Requiem , opus 148; Thompson Alleluia, and Lauridsen O Magnum Mysterium. Conductor: James D. Moyer, author, conductor of the Westminster Choir College Community Chorus, Artistic Director of the Pennsbury Community Chorus in Fairless Hills, Pa. All choral singers welcome. Full orchestra. No auditions, no rehearsal, just the joy of singing together. 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, 50 Cherry Hill Road, Princeton. More information

To be considered for our weekend picks, please submit your events to our community calendar. It is quick, easy and free. Go to the events tab on our website navigation bar and select “add event.” Thanks for informing the community of your organization’s events on Planet Princeton.