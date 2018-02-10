Planet Princeton
Weather

Flood watch in effect Saturday evening through Sunday

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flood watch for portions of New Jersey Delaware, northeast Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The New Jersey flood watch includes all of our coverage area — Mercer, Middlesex, Burlington, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Rain is expected to begin Saturday afternoon, and then a prolonged period of heavy rain will spread across the region tonight through Sunday night. The heaviest rain is expected to fall along the I-95 corridor, where between 2 and 3 inches of rain is possible.

Low-lying flooding is likely where the heaviest rain occurs. Rainfall amounts may result in flooding on area streams, creeks, and rivers by late Sunday.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if flooding happens.

Krystal Knapp

