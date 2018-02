A 1-year-old brindle mix weighing in at around 40 lbs has been missing from Princeton since Feb. 8.

Mariah has been spotted in Princeton, Rocky Hill, Montgomery, and possibly Hillsborough.

If you see her, please do not chase her because she will run. Call Home for Good Dog Rescue at 908-598-8212. She is microchipped, is wearing a Home for Good tag, and was on a Home for Good leash when she went missing.