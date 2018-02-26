Planet Princeton
Local PoliticsNJ State House

Princeton human services director leaving to take state deputy commissioner post

19 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Elisa Neira

Elisa Neira, the human services director for the municipality of Princeton, is leaving her position to take a job with the state. She has been named the new deputy commissioner for the Department of Human Services.

Neira’s appointment was announced at the Princeton Council meeting on Monday night. She will begin her new job on March 5.

Councilwoman Heather Howard, who served on Gov. Phil Murphy’s transition team, said Neira will oversee the Division of Family Development. The division provides leadership and supervision to the public and non-profit agencies that deliver financial assistance and safety net services to individuals and families in New Jersey.

Programs within the agency include: Work First New Jersey/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Work First New Jersey/General Assistance – the two programs that make up the state’s welfare program; NJ SNAP (formerly food stamps); child support and child care services.

 

Neira has been the head of the human services department in Princeton since June of 2013. The Lawrenceville resident is originally from Ecuador. Neira earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Rutgers University and her master’s degree in social work from Fordham University. She worked at the New Jersey Association of the Deaf-Blind for four years, first as group home manager and residential coordinator, then as the social worker overseeing the operation of eight group homes for the developmentally disabled throughout New Jersey, before coming to Princeton.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Wed 28

The Blues Collection

February 28 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 28

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City

February 28 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 28

Cardiovascular Disease Screenings

February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 28

Arts Council of Princeton Nomad Pizza Fundraiser

February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 28

Rock ‘N Roll Purim at TJC

February 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Wed 28

The Blues Collection

February 28 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 28

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City

February 28 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 28

Cardiovascular Disease Screenings

February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 28

Arts Council of Princeton Nomad Pizza Fundraiser

February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 28

Rock ‘N Roll Purim at TJC

February 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: