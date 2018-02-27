Planet Princeton
Plainsboro man dies in Montgomery crash

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A Plainsboro resident died on Sunday night after he was involved in a crash on County Road 601, also known as the Great Road.

Dmitry Kupriyanov, 50, left the road and struck a utility pole in his 2017 Honda as he was traveling south on 601 near Pleasant View Road just after 10 p.m., police said. His car then returned to the roadway and was struck by a 2003 Ford Escape driven by a 24-year-old  Hillsborough Township resident.

Kupriyanov was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, police said. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

The accident closed County Route 601 for more than three hours as Montgomery Township Police and the Somerset County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team investigated the scene.

