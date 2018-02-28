Planet Princeton
Higher Ed

Princeton University admissions office supports students’ rights to protest gun violence

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

The Princeton University admissions office has joined several other universities and colleges that have voiced support for undergraduate applicants’ rights to protest gun violence. Applicants who are disciplined because they participate in protests about gun control will not be penalized when it comes to admission. Princeton University’s admissions office issued a statement this week.

“In the wake of recent plans for peaceful protests by high school students related to the ongoing gun control debate, we have received a number of inquiries about how Princeton University’s admission office treats high school disciplinary sanctions that might be imposed in response to such activity,” reads the statement. “Students who act on their conscience in peaceful, principled protest will receive full consideration in our admissions process.”

If students are disciplined by their high school, they will be encouraged to supplement their application to Princeton with a statement that addresses why they were moved to protest and why they were disciplines.

“We require such an additional statement from any student applicant who has received a penalty from their high school because of a disciplinary infraction,” reads the statement. “We evaluate such statements in the light of all relevant circumstances, including the character of the student conduct involved and the school’s justification for disciplining it.”

Princeton joins Smith College, Boston University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and several other schools who have issued similar statements.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Thu 01

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Thu 01

The Blues Collection

March 1 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 01

Meet the Council Candidates

March 1 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 01

Colon Cancer: Risk Factors, Screening Guidelines & Treatments

March 1 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 01

‘A is for Art, T is for Team’ Opening Reception

March 1 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 01

Trenton Film Society Oscar Shorts

March 1 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 02

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

March 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 02

“Brexit, Ireland and the Rise of English Nationalism,” a lecture presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies

March 2 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 02

Reading by Kaitlyn Greenidge and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing

March 2 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 02

2018 Winter Writer’s Weekend

March 2 @ 7:00 pm - March 4 @ 12:00 pm
Fri 02

Trenton Film Society Oscar Shorts

March 2 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 02

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock

March 2 @ 8:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Thu 01

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Thu 01

The Blues Collection

March 1 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 01

Meet the Council Candidates

March 1 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 01

Colon Cancer: Risk Factors, Screening Guidelines & Treatments

March 1 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 01

‘A is for Art, T is for Team’ Opening Reception

March 1 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: