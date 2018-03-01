Flood watch, high wind watch in effect until Saturday morning

A Nor’easter could bring rain, snow, flooding and high winds to the Princeton area Thursday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly. A flood watch is in effect from late Thursday night into Saturday morning, and a high wind watch is in effect from Friday morning into Saturday morning.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour, are possible. Winds could bring down trees and power lines.

Rain is forecast to change to snow on Friday in areas to the northwest of the Interstate 95 corridor. The heaviest precipitation is expected across the northern half of New Jersey and east-central

Pennsylvania, including the Raritan and Passaic River basins in New Jersey and portions of the Delaware River basin. As the rain falls from Thursday into Friday, low-lying and poor drainage flooding is likely where the heaviest rain occurs. In addition, as this rainfall runs off into larger streams and rivers, flooding will also be possible Friday night into Saturday.

Be prepared for heavy rain, snow, flooding, and high winds. Secure loose items on your property. A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. A high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event.

Rain is expected to begin after 4 p.m.on Thursday. New precipitation amounts between three quarters of an inch and one inch are possible overnight.

Friday, northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are expected to increase to 20 to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon. Wind gusts as high as 49 miles per hour are possible. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half inch and three quarters of an inch are possible. On Friday night, rain showers likely before 1 a.m., then there is a chance of rain and snow showers after 1 a.m. North winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour are expected, with gusts as high as 48 miles per hour possible. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

On Saturday, the high is expected to be near 47, with a north wind of 16 to 20 miles per hour, and wind gusts as high as 37 miles per hour are possible.