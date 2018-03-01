Milk & Cookies opens on Chambers Street in Princeton

A new cookie shop opened this week in Princeton, and it’s a full-on fest of chocolate chips, ginger, M&Ms, confetti and more.

Milk & Cookies offers 16 varieties of cookies, from the traditional chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies Mom used to make to snickerdoodles, ginger chunk and peppermint bark. The shop also offers gluten-free and vegan cookies. The cookies, which sell for $2 each, are large and satisfying. The gluten-free chocolate chip cookie we sampled was moist and had the texture of a regular cookie. A gluten-eating friend also gave the half dozen cookies he tried the thumbs up.

The shop on Chambers Street is as sweet as the cookies, decorated in cute pastels. It’s hard to believe the space was once a nail salon.

Owner Lauren Ariev Gellman has been baking cookies for the masses since 2016, when she started her cookie service that delivers warm cookies to college students at Princeton University. The service is offered within a 10-mile radius from 8 p.m to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. You can also order milk and other beverages. She also caters events in the area, and offers cookie boxes and trays of regular sized cookies and mini cookies that can be delivered between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Gellman mastered the art of cookie baking when she had two children. After her kids grew up and left home, she decided to sell her cookies. “I couldn’t keep baking them at home for myself,” she said. “Because then I’d eat them.”

The brick and mortar store at 14 Chambers Street is open Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You also can view the menu and order cookies (and milk) online here.