McCarter Theatre raises more than $10 million

McCarter Theatre Center has raised more than $10 million for the Campaign for McCarter, a multi-year fundraising effort.

The money will boost McCarter’s endowment while increasing annual fund support for general operations. McCarter’s endowment funds include the McCarter LAB, the presented events series, audience access programs, education and engagement; and the theatre’s emerging leaders program.

The campaign was bolstered by two challenge grants. A $500,000 challenge grant from Betty Wold Johnson was received in September. The campaign also received a $250,000 challenge grant in support of the presented events endowment. The endowment will be renamed the William W. Lockwood Presented Series Fund in honor of McCarter’s long time special programming director. This fund was created to ensure future generations of McCarter patrons will benefit from the performances presented on McCarter’s stages.

“This campaign has been critical to ensuring that McCarter remains a vital cultural institution for the next generation of theater lovers, an artistic home for emerging and legendary playwrights from all backgrounds and a beacon of the very best in the performing arts in our community.” said Emily Mann, artistic director and resident playwright.

“Thanks to such remarkable support and outpouring of generosity, McCarter will continue to thrive and serve Princeton and the surrounding community,” said Leslie Kuenne, president of the McCarter Theatre Center Board of Trustees.

McCarter is a major cultural center that offers hundreds of performances annually on its two stages. McCarter also provides arts education in the several local school districts, sending its teaching artists into classrooms to assist teachers and educators.