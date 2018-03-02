More than 13,000 Mercer County residents without power

As of 10 p.m. on Friday, about 13,400 PSE&G customers in Mercer County are without power due to downed power lines because of high winds. Across the state, just under 41,000 PSE&G customers are still without power.

Central New Jersey was hit the hardest by the strong winds, and the majority of the power outages are in Mercer, Burlington, Middlesex and Somerset counties .

Residents across Princeton and residents in Rocky Hill, Montgomery, Hopewell, Pennington, Titusville, Lawrence and West Windsor are experiencing power outages. More than 1,500 Princeton households are without power. PSE&G estimates that power will be restored by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Report outages to PSE&G at 800-436-7734.

View our list of area road closures here.