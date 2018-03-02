Several area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees (updated 5 p.m.)

Several area roads are closed as of Friday afternoon due to flooding or downed poles and trees. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour have taken down numerous trees and power lines in the region. Expect delays for the evening commute. Avoid Route 1 if you can. Readers driving south report bumper to bumper traffic north of Princeton.

As of 4 p.m., about 30,000 PSE&G customers across the state are without power. Scattered power outages due to downed lines have been reported in Montgomery and Princeton. To report a downed tree, pole or power outage to PSE&G, call 800-436-PSEG (7734).

Some school buses are running late because of the road closures, detours and weather. School officials have asked parents to be patient and expect delays.

Village Road in West Windsor closed due to downed trees and power lines. Expected to be closed all night. Open between Quakerbridge and Deerfield, N. Post and Woodhollow.

A tree is down blocking the road on Harbourton Woodsville Road.

Quaker Road between Mercer Road and Nassau Park Boulevard is closed due to flooding.

The Griggstown Causeway is closed.

The Blackwells Mills Causeway between Franklin and Hillsborough is closed.

Tree down on Princeton Pike near Chapin School. Traffic being rerouted via school parking lot.

Rosedale Road open between General Johnson Drive and Provinceline Road as of 4:30 p.m.

Traffic light out at Route 206 and Mountain Avenue.

Trees and wires down, traffic lights out on Provinceline Road between Rosedale and Route 206.

Prospect Avenue is closed between Harrison Street and Cedar Lane due to a tree leaning on power lines.

Cherry Valley Road is closed at Provinceline Road. Several poles are down in the roadway.

Carter Road is closed between Carson Road and Route 206.

Bedens Brook Road in Montgomery is closed between Cascade Court and Country Club Drive due to a downed utility pole.

Dutchtown Zion Road in Montgomery is closed between County Road 601 (the Great Road) and Pin Oak Road due to a downed tree.

East Mountain Road in Montgomery is closed between County Road 601 (the Great Road) and Mountain View Road due to a downed tree.

Henderson Road near Blackhorse Lane in South Brunswick is closed.

Wires down on Kendall Road, pole down on Norton Road, poles and wires down on Dey Road, and Old Road all closed in South Brunswick.

Georges Road in South Brunswick is closed near Crossroads North Middle School.

Broadway Road in South Brunswick closed due to downed tree and wires.

A flood watch and high wind watch are in effect until Saturday morning. For your safety, do not drive through high waters or ignore police barricades.

Event Cancellations

The Stuart Country Day School musical is cancelled for Friday night.

The senior center in Montgomery is closed today due to the weather.

The Corner House All-Star Winter Classic tournament scheduled for tonight (Friday) at Princeton Day School has been postponed due to the weather.

We will update this list as more information becomes available. Know of a road closure or event cancellation? Email editor@planetprinceton.com or text (609) 375-8920.