Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, March 2-4

Friday, March 2

“Brexit, Ireland and the Rise of English Nationalism,” a lecture presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies – Noted Irish writer and theater critic Fintan O’Toole presents the annual Robert Fagles Memorial Lecture on “Brexit, Ireland and the Rise of English Nationalism.” 4:30 p.m., East Pyne, Room 010, , Princeton University. Free More information

Reading by Kaitlyn Greenidge and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing – Kaitlyn Greenidge, author of the novel We Love You, Charlie Freedman, Bernard Cohen Short Story Prize winner, Bread Loaf scholar, and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Workspace artist-in-residence, reads with five seniors in the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University in the C.K. Williams Reading Series. 6 p.m., Labyrinth Books, 122 Nassau Street, Princeton. Free More information

Giles Milton Discusses his Latest Book – Giles Milton discusses his book, “Churchill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks Who Plotted Hitler’s Defeat,” the true story of a group of men who made up a top-secret inner circle charged with plotting the destruction of Hitler’s war machine through spectacular acts of sabotage. 6 p.m., Princeton Public Library. Free.

Reception for “Sidewalk Sightings: People without Homes” – Celebrating the exhibition in which Fanny Allie tears apart and re-assemble pieces of found fabric, mixed media and newsprint images to create characters of the street she observes on New York City sidewalks. 6 to 8 p.m., Bernstein Gallery, Robertson Hall, Princeton University. Free.

Trenton Film Society Oscar Shorts – Screening of Oscar-nominated documentary, live action, and animated short films in the run-up to the Sunday, March 4 Oscar awards ceremony. 7 p.m., Mill Hill Playhouse, 205 East Front Street, Trenton. Also screening films all day Saturday. $20 More information

Mendel Night at the Opera – A live steaming event of the production of Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro.” Princeton University Library. 7 p.m., Cone Seminar Room, Woolworth Center, Princeton University. Free.

Reading of August Wilson’s play “Seven Guitars” – Features actor Keith Randolph Smith and Princeton students. 7:30 p.m., Lewis Center for the Arts, Donald G. Drapkin Studio, Princeton University. Free.

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock – A new musical with book, music and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, adapted from the popular Australian novel by Joan Lindsay. On Valentine’s Day, 1900, three Australian schoolgirls from Appleyard College are released from their studies for an afternoon picnic. The wilderness is seductive, the girls are enraptured, and the mystery begins. 8 p.m., Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Pl, Princeton. $8 – $17 More information

Alex Otey Jazz Trio Plays Gershwin – Jazz pianist/vocalist Alex Otey together with bassist David Paller and drummer Darrell Soltesz will feature the music of George Gershwin. 8 p.m., 1867 Sanctuary at Ewing, 101 Scotch Road, Ewing. $5 – $20 More information

Saturday, March 3

New Jersey Squash Club Grand Opening – Visit the New Jersey Squash Club facility at 11 Princess Road in Lawrence between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., enjoy free play, and meet the coaches.

Maple Sugaring Brunch and Hike – Join the Watershed Center for this popular annual event. Hike with the teacher-naturalists to tapped trees, learn about the process to convert maple sap to syrup and visit the evaporation station. The highlight of the morning is a brunch with bacon, fruit salad, juices and pancakes topped with syrup. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., The Watershed Center, Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association, 31 Titus Mill Road, Pennington. $3. – $22 More information

Princeton Rabies Clinic – The Princeton Health Department is offering a free rabies clinic for pets of Princeton residents on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic will be taking place at Princeton Firehouse, located at 363 Witherspoon Street. 363 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. Free More information

West Windsor Community Farmers Market – Local produce, meat, eggs, and more. Live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Windsor Athletic Club, 99 Clarksville Road, West Windsor.

Maple Sugaring at the Howell Living History Farm – Visitors are invited to help farmers in the sugar bush, sugarhouse and farmhouse kitchen, where many hands are needed to ensure a successful harvest, syrup boil and tasting at the farm. Parking and admission are free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell.

Goldilocks and the 3 Bears – Enjoy the fairytale musical version of the classic story at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. An original musical written by Kaleidoscope Theatre’s executive director. 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. Tickets $10 and up.

A Book of dSalogue – A Special Program for Students to Learn to Engage and Connect Across Race, Culture, and Faith – Bringing students to the table to discuss social issues to spark a change in the community. In these discussions, students will come together to discuss the principles of equality and mutual respect.They will learn about engaging in social justice and what needs to be done to implement these concepts in our society. 3 p.m., West Windsor Library, 333 N Post Rd. West Windsor, NJ, 333 N Post Rd., West Windsor. More information

West Windsor Arts Council Gala ‘Masquerade: A Night in Disguise’ – Thematic décor, fine foods and spirits, raffles, silent auctions, art work and prizes. Live music by cellist Dave Eggar and violinist Katie Jacoby playing popular songs on classical instruments fitting the setting of a mysterious ballroom in the woods. Proceeds from the Masquerade will provide funds for the West Windsor Arts Council’s education programs. 6 p.m. $100 More information

Princeton Singers Presesnt “In a Celestial Garden” – The Princeton Singers performs sacred music of Allegri, Pärt, and William Byrd’s Mass for 5 voices in the Medieval Gallery of the Princeton University Art Museum. Performances at 5:30 (sold out) and 8:00 p.m. Reception between concerts. Tickets for 8 p.m. performance available online, $15.

The Bigger Picture Exhibition Opening Reception – Four person exhibition features work by Bucks County painters Malcolm Bray and Jacques Fabert, sculptor Christoph Spath, and regionally known muralist and painter Illia Barger who will unveil her new mural project, “Trenton Makes.” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie, Cadwalader Park, Trenton, Free.

Princeton Pro Musica Presents Monteverdi’s “Vespers” – The Princeton Pro Musica chorus and orchestra, led by Ryan James Brandau, will be joined by the Princeton High School Choir, the Bridgewater High School Choir, and the Westminster Kantorei in the performance of this choral masterwork. Tickets are priced at $60, $45, $25, $10 (under 21). 7:30 pm, Princeton University Chapel, , Princeton . $10 – $21 More information

Sunday, March 4

Rock ‘N Roll Purim Carnival – Carnival games, costume contest, crafts, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Jewish Center, 435 Nassau Street, Princeton.

Art Together – Families explore the wonderful world of art. Children and parents, grandparents, or guardians work side-by-side on arts and crafts projects (formerly Passport to Art). Each session includes a brief, instructor-led tour through a gallery. 1 p.m., Zimmelri Art Museum at Rutgers University, 71 Hamilton Street, New Brunswick. free More information

Sunday Music Series at Terhune Orchards Winery – Wine, light fare, relaxing music from a local group. 1 to 4 p.m., Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. More information

DamNation Film Screening with John Jengo – As part of the Princeton Migration series, a free showing of DamNation and a Q&A with fisheries and dam removal experts. DamNation is a powerful film that explores how rivers bound back to life when obsolete dams are removed. 1 p.m., Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association, 33 Titus Mill Rd, Pennington. More information

Moon Over Buffalo – The Ken Ludwig’s classic tells the story of two fading stars of the 1950s who are on the brink of a disastrous split-up when they receive word that they might have one last shot at regaining their stardom. 2 p.m., Kelsey Theater, Mercer Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. Admission $18.

Radio Play: Sunset Boulevard – Raconteur Radio presents a staged radio play of the classic Hollywood film about a long-forgotten silent film star and the events that led up to the murder of a struggling screenwriter found in the swimming pool of her mansion. 2 p.m., Princeton Public Library. Free.

The Dryden Ensemble Performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations – Concert features Adam Pearl, an early keyboard specialist, performing Bach’s monumental work for solo harpsichord. 3 p.m., Miller Chapel, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton. $25, $10 for students.

An Afternoon of Chamber Music – Music from Bach, Brahms, Schumann, Bernstein performed by Westminster faculty. 3 p.m., Bristol Chapel, Westminster Choir College. Walnut Lane, Princeton. Free.

Novelist and Translator Jenny McPhee at Dorothea’s House – Novelist and translator Jenny McPhee will discuss her love of all things Italian and read from her most recent work, a translation of Natalia Ginzburg’s most celebrated novel, “Lessico Famigliare” (Family Lexicon) at Dorothea’s House at 5 p.m. 120 John Street, Princeton. Free More information

