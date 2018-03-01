Planet Princeton
Friends of Princeton Public Library seeks gently used book donations 

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will be holding their annual book sale from Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6.

One of the top used book sales in the area, last year’s sale featured more than 10,000 books for all ages on a wide variety of topics. Most books are priced between $1 and $3, with art books and special selections priced higher.

Princeton is a town of book lovers, and the Friends of the Library receive wonderful book donations from area residents. During the winter months this year, fewer book donations than normal were received, so the Friends are seeking gently used books in good condition to sell at the sale. All proceeds support the library. The Friends contribute more than $200,000 annually for materials, public programming and community outreach.

Books can be dropped off whenever the library is open, and can be received at the back door on Sylvia Beach Way. Please pack items in sturdy boxes, bags or bundle them securely with string.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

Fri 02

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Fri 02

The Blues Collection

March 2 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 02

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

March 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 02

“Brexit, Ireland and the Rise of English Nationalism,” a lecture presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies

March 2 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 02

Reading by Kaitlyn Greenidge and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing

March 2 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 02

2018 Winter Writer’s Weekend

March 2 @ 7:00 pm - March 4 @ 12:00 pm
Fri 02

Trenton Film Society Oscar Shorts

March 2 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 02

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock

March 2 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 02

Alex Otey Jazz Trio Plays Gershwin

March 2 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 03

Maple Sugaring Brunch and Hike

March 3 @ 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Sat 03

Princeton Rabies Clinic

March 3 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 03

Trenton Film Society Oscar Shorts

March 3 @ 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
