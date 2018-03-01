Friends of Princeton Public Library seeks gently used book donations 

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will be holding their annual book sale from Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6.

One of the top used book sales in the area, last year’s sale featured more than 10,000 books for all ages on a wide variety of topics. Most books are priced between $1 and $3, with art books and special selections priced higher.

Princeton is a town of book lovers, and the Friends of the Library receive wonderful book donations from area residents. During the winter months this year, fewer book donations than normal were received, so the Friends are seeking gently used books in good condition to sell at the sale. All proceeds support the library. The Friends contribute more than $200,000 annually for materials, public programming and community outreach.

Books can be dropped off whenever the library is open, and can be received at the back door on Sylvia Beach Way. Please pack items in sturdy boxes, bags or bundle them securely with string.