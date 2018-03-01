Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Mercer County sets up pothole hotline

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Mercer County has set up a pothole hotline where residents can report roads in need of repairs.

County crews regularly patrol the roadways, but cannot locate every pothole. If you see a pothole on a Mercer County roadway, report its location to a dispatcher by calling 609-530-7510, providing specific information about the location of the pothole including helpful landmarks, the travel lane direction, adjacent addresses and any information that could assist workers in locating and repairing the pothole.

If you are not certain the road in question is maintained by the county roads unit, refer to the county routes and roadways webpage for listings by municipality. If the roadway is not under county jurisdiction, officials will forward the information to the proper authority for action.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Fri 02

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Fri 02

The Blues Collection

March 2 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 02

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

March 2 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 02

“Brexit, Ireland and the Rise of English Nationalism,” a lecture presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies

March 2 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 02

Reading by Kaitlyn Greenidge and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing

March 2 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 02

2018 Winter Writer’s Weekend

March 2 @ 7:00 pm - March 4 @ 12:00 pm
Fri 02

Trenton Film Society Oscar Shorts

March 2 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 02

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock

March 2 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 02

Alex Otey Jazz Trio Plays Gershwin

March 2 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 03

Maple Sugaring Brunch and Hike

March 3 @ 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Sat 03

Princeton Rabies Clinic

March 3 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 03

Trenton Film Society Oscar Shorts

March 3 @ 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
%d bloggers like this: