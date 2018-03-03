More than 5,300 Mercer County residents still without power Saturday morning

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, about 5,400 PSE&G customers in Mercer County are without power due to downed power lines because of high winds. Across the state, just under 17,795 PSE&G customers are still without power.

Central New Jersey was hit the hardest by the strong winds. Residents across Princeton and residents in Rocky Hill, Montgomery, Hopewell, Pennington, Titusville, Lawrence and West Windsor are still enduring power outages.

More than 1,749 Princeton households are still without power. In Montgomery, more than 2,000 households are without power. In Hopewell, more than 1,000 residents are still without power. In Lawrence, about 400 households are still without power. PSE&G originally estimated that power will be restored by 6 a.m. on Saturday for most households. That estimate has been pushed back to 8 p.m. Saturday for some areas.

The community room at the Princeton municipal building is open if you need to warm up or charge your electronic devices.

Dillon Basketball is cancelled for Saturday due to a power outage at the Hun School.

Report outages to PSE&G at 800-436-7734.

All roads in West Windsor are now open.

County Road 533 has been reopened.

There is a tree down blocking the whole road and pulling down the wires on the Great Road just South of Cherry Valley Road.

Riverside is closed between Prospect and Sycamore due to live wires in the road.

Cleveland Lane is closed from Library Place to Elm Road, and the traffic light is out.

Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Stockton and Elm, Stuart and the Great Road, and Rosedale and Elm. Avoid those areas. Expect delays.

Quaker Road between Mercer Road and Nassau Park Boulevard is closed due to flooding.

The Griggstown Causeway is closed.

The Blackwells Mills Causeway between Franklin and Hillsborough is closed.

If you know of a road closure that should be on our list, email editor@planetprinceton.com. This list will be updated throughout the day.