Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Arrest made in Lawrence QuickChek fatal hit and run

11 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Nasir Reed

An 18-year-old Trenton resident has been arrested and charged in last month’s fatal hit-and-run at the Lawrence QuickChek, police said.

Gas attendant Charles Nevius of Hamilton was struck by a Nissan on Feb. 19 in the QuickChek parking lot at the Brunswick Circle as he was attempting to stop the driver. The Nissan had hit a silver Honda SUV and the driver was attempting to flee the scene. Nevius, 35, sustained injuries to his head and leg when he tried to stop the Nissan. The driver then fled after hitting Nevius, who was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. He died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Reed has been charged with death by auto and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with a fatality.

Through the review of hours of surveillance footage along with a confidential tip, authorities were able to identify the suspect and locate the suspect vehicle. Reed was taken into custody Monday in Trenton. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to have him detained.

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Tue 06

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Tue 06

The Blues Collection

March 6 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 06

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 6 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 06

Senior thesis exhibition by Logan Dziak

March 6 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tue 06

Art After Hours

March 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 06

Parent Workshop: The Capacity to be Alone in the Era of Social Networks

March 6 @ 7:00 pm
Wed 07

Understanding a Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Options

March 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 07

Princeton’s Community Carbon Footprint: What is our impact on climate change?

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 07

Princeton Learning Cooperative Open House

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 07

Readings by authors Osama Alomar and Luc Sante

March 7 @ 7:30 pm
Thu 08

Lecture: A Photographic Journey of Parallel Histories

March 8 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 08

Meet the Council Candidates

March 8 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
