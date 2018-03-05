Arrest made in Lawrence QuickChek fatal hit and run

An 18-year-old Trenton resident has been arrested and charged in last month’s fatal hit-and-run at the Lawrence QuickChek, police said.

Gas attendant Charles Nevius of Hamilton was struck by a Nissan on Feb. 19 in the QuickChek parking lot at the Brunswick Circle as he was attempting to stop the driver. The Nissan had hit a silver Honda SUV and the driver was attempting to flee the scene. Nevius, 35, sustained injuries to his head and leg when he tried to stop the Nissan. The driver then fled after hitting Nevius, who was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. He died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Reed has been charged with death by auto and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with a fatality.

Through the review of hours of surveillance footage along with a confidential tip, authorities were able to identify the suspect and locate the suspect vehicle. Reed was taken into custody Monday in Trenton. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to have him detained.