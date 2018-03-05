Portable power generator catches house on fire in Hopewell

A house on the 100 block of Stony Brook Road north of Route 518 in Hopewell was engulfed by flames on Monday afternoon and is uninhabitable, police said.

The fire appears to have been caused by a power generator, police said. The homeowner was fixing his portable generator in preparation for the expected snow storm Tuesday, when the generator caught on fire. Windy conditions may have contributed to spreading the flames to the home, police said. The home had regular utility power at the time of the fire and the generator was not being used to power the residence.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 reporting that he observed the house on fire. The residents of the home, a husband and wife, were safely outside when emergency personnel arrived.

The Hopewell Township Police Department, along with the Hopewell Fire Department, responded to the home at about 2:34 p.m. Fire personnel arrived on location and began to battle the fire.The fire was brought under control at approximately 3:15 p.m. The home suffered major fire damage, as well as heat, smoke and water damage throughout.The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents.

Responding agencies assisting the Hopewell Fire Department included Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Pennington Fire Company, Union Fire Company, Lawrenceville Fire Company, Ewing Township Fire Division #30, Montgomery Fire Company #2, Hopewell First Aid Squad and tankers from multiple agencies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services.

Photos of Tanker 51 on scene Photo Credit- – @DavidPhillips80 (Pennington Fire Company) pic.twitter.com/YJx0VNzTAZ — Pennington Fire Company (@Pennington_Fire) March 5, 2018