Portable power generator catches house on fire in Hopewell

11 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A house on the 100 block of Stony Brook Road north of Route 518 in Hopewell was engulfed by flames on Monday afternoon and is uninhabitable, police said.

The fire appears to have been caused by a power generator, police said. The homeowner was fixing his portable generator in preparation for the expected snow storm Tuesday, when the generator caught on fire. Windy conditions may have contributed to spreading the flames to the home, police said. The home had regular utility power at the time of the fire and the generator was not being used to power the residence.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 reporting that he observed the house on fire. The residents of the home, a husband and wife, were safely outside when emergency personnel arrived.

The Hopewell Township Police Department, along with the Hopewell Fire Department, responded to the home at about 2:34 p.m. Fire personnel arrived on location and began to battle the fire.The fire was brought under control at approximately 3:15 p.m. The home suffered major fire damage, as well as heat, smoke and water damage throughout.The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents.

Responding agencies assisting the Hopewell Fire Department included Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Pennington Fire Company, Union Fire Company, Lawrenceville Fire Company, Ewing Township Fire Division #30, Montgomery Fire Company #2, Hopewell First Aid Squad and tankers from multiple agencies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services.

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Tue 06

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Tue 06

The Blues Collection

March 6 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 06

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 6 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 06

Senior thesis exhibition by Logan Dziak

March 6 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tue 06

Art After Hours

March 6 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 06

Parent Workshop: The Capacity to be Alone in the Era of Social Networks

March 6 @ 7:00 pm
Wed 07

Understanding a Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Options

March 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 07

Princeton’s Community Carbon Footprint: What is our impact on climate change?

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 07

Princeton Learning Cooperative Open House

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 07

Readings by authors Osama Alomar and Luc Sante

March 7 @ 7:30 pm
Thu 08

Lecture: A Photographic Journey of Parallel Histories

March 8 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 08

Meet the Council Candidates

March 8 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
