New managing director named at McCarter Theatre Center

Michael Rosenberg, the head of the La Jolla Playhouse in California, has been named the new managing director of McCarter Theatre.

Rosenberg will work together with McCarter Artistic Director Emily Mann and Special Programming Director William Lockwood in leading Tony Award winning arts institution. He will begin his new post in the spring.

“I am delighted to return to New Jersey, where I have continued to maintain a home during my time in California,” Rosenberg said. “Having spent most of my professional life working in New York, I’ve been well aware of McCarter’s illustrious reputation. I am delighted to accept this position at one of the most respected regional theatres in the country.”

He replaces Timothy Shields, who left McCarter in the fall to become the managing director of the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego.

Rosenberg has worked at the La Jolla Playhouse since 2009. He helped develop and produce new work by Ayad Akhtar, Trey Anastasio, Quiara Alegría Hudes, John Leguizamo, Herbert Siguenza, Basil Twist, Doug Wright, and The Flaming Lips. He currently serves on the boards of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Theatre Communications Group.

“We are delighted to have Michael join McCarter at this exciting time.” stated Leslie Kuenne, president of the McCarter Theatre board of trustees. “We have just concluded the largest fundraising effort in our 88-year history and have built a sound financial foundation for the future. With the completion of the Lewis Arts Complex on the Princeton University campus and two new restaurants at our doorstep, there is more creative energy coursing through our building than ever before.”

Emily Mann said she is honored that one of the leading managing directors in the country will be joining McCarter Theatre.

“Lauded for his extraordinary achievements in fundraising and equity, diversity and inclusion efforts during his tenure as managing director at the renowned La Jolla Playhouse, Michael will bring new energy and great excitement to Princeton when he joins us this spring as my new partner,” Mann said. “I could not be happier. I am also grateful to our search committee and board of trustees for all their efforts.”