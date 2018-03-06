Planet Princeton
Princeton area closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 7 (Updated 10:25 p.m.)

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Following is a list of closures, cancellations and other information for Wednesday, March 7. We will update this list frequently as more information becomes available.

School Closures

Princeton Theological Seminary
Rutgers University
The College of New Jersey
Rider University
Thomas Edison State University

Chapin School
East Windsor Regional Schools
Eden Autism Services
Ewing
Hamilton
Hopewell Valley Regional Schools
Lawrence Day School
Lawrence Public Schools
Mercer County Special Services
Princeton Academy
Princeton International School of Mathematics
Princeton Public Schools
Princeton Charter School
Princeton Day School
Princeton Friends
Saint Augustine of Cantebury School
South Brunswick Schools
Stuart Country Day School
The Hun School
The Lawrenceville School
The Lewis School
Trenton Public Schools
Waldorf School of Princeton
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional Schools
Wilberforce School

Government

All state offices will be closed
South Brunswick Council meeting Tues. night cancelled
Mercer County offices closed Wednesday
Delayed openings for South Brunswick municipal offices and senior center Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.

Community Organizations
Montgomery Senior Center closed for normal operations and open as a warming center.

From Jessica Durrie of Small World Coffee: Both Small World locations will open at 7:30 a.m. Stay tuned on the SWC Facebook page for updates regarding hours later in the day.

A full list of municipal warming center across the region is available at https://www.nj211.org/nj-warming-centers#Somerset.

If you know of other closures or event cancellations, send an email to editor at planetprinceton.com. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

