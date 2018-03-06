Princeton area closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 7 (Updated 10:25 p.m.)

Following is a list of closures, cancellations and other information for Wednesday, March 7. We will update this list frequently as more information becomes available.

School Closures

Princeton Theological Seminary

Rutgers University

The College of New Jersey

Rider University

Thomas Edison State University

Chapin School

East Windsor Regional Schools

Eden Autism Services

Ewing

Hamilton

Hopewell Valley Regional Schools

Lawrence Day School

Lawrence Public Schools

Mercer County Special Services

Princeton Academy

Princeton International School of Mathematics

Princeton Public Schools

Princeton Charter School

Princeton Day School

Princeton Friends

Saint Augustine of Cantebury School

South Brunswick Schools

Stuart Country Day School

The Hun School

The Lawrenceville School

The Lewis School

Trenton Public Schools

Waldorf School of Princeton

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional Schools

Wilberforce School

Government



All state offices will be closed

South Brunswick Council meeting Tues. night cancelled

Mercer County offices closed Wednesday

Delayed openings for South Brunswick municipal offices and senior center Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.

Community Organizations

Montgomery Senior Center closed for normal operations and open as a warming center.

From Jessica Durrie of Small World Coffee: Both Small World locations will open at 7:30 a.m. Stay tuned on the SWC Facebook page for updates regarding hours later in the day.

A full list of municipal warming center across the region is available at https://www.nj211.org/nj-warming-centers#Somerset.

If you know of other closures or event cancellations, send an email to editor at planetprinceton.com.