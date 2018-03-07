American Sew & Vac closes at Princeton Shopping Center

American Sew & Vac, an independent business that has been located in the Princeton Shopping Center for more than 45 years, has closed.

Patrons who went to the store yesterday said the shop is mostly empty. Court papers filed by the landlord, Edens, were taped to the door.

The shop sold sewing machines, embroidery machines, sewing software, quilting machines, sewing notions, parts, accessories, supplies, vacuum cleaners, bags and filters.

On Facebook, the business address was changed in recent days to 129 Route 31 North, Suite 131 in

Pennington. The business is listed as American Sew/Vac Center on Facebook, but the website link on the Facebook page still lists the Harrison Street address.