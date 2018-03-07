Planet Princeton
BusinessShopping

American Sew & Vac closes at Princeton Shopping Center

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
The inside of the Sew & Vac on Tuesday evening. Photo submitted by a reader.

American Sew & Vac, an independent business that has been located in the Princeton Shopping Center for more than 45 years, has closed.

Patrons who went to the store yesterday said the shop is mostly empty. Court papers filed by the landlord, Edens, were taped to the door.

The shop sold sewing machines, embroidery machines, sewing software, quilting machines, sewing notions, parts, accessories, supplies, vacuum cleaners, bags and filters.

On Facebook, the business address was changed in recent days to 129 Route 31 North, Suite 131 in
Pennington. The business is listed as American Sew/Vac Center on Facebook, but the website link on the Facebook page still lists the Harrison Street address.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Wed 07

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Wed 07

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 7 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wed 07

Understanding a Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Options

March 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 07

Princeton’s Community Carbon Footprint: What is our impact on climate change?

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 07

Princeton Learning Cooperative Open House

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 07

Readings by authors Osama Alomar and Luc Sante

March 7 @ 7:30 pm
Thu 08

The Blues Collection

March 8 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 08

Senior thesis exhibition by Logan Dziak

March 8 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 08

Lecture: A Photographic Journey of Parallel Histories

March 8 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 08

Meet the Council Candidates

March 8 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 08

The Artists of Gallery Seventy-Two Opening Reception

March 8 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Performance Lab, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts

March 8 @ 7:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
%d bloggers like this: