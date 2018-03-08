Princeton area road closures (Thursday, 10:00 a.m.)

The Dinky Shuttle is not in service and has been replaced by a bus. The Northeast Corridor is running at all stops now.

The roads listed below are closed or partially closed due to downed trees, utility poles and wires. The list is constantly changing, so other roads that are blocked off and secondary roads many not be included. We are doing our best to update the last as we learn of closures. Send closures, event cancellation information, and snow photos to editor@planetprinceton.com.

Princeton: Harrison between Clearview/Franklin

Franklin between Ewing and N. Harrison

Rosedale Road

Cherry Hill north of Stuart Road

Elm from Hodge to 206

206 Down to one lane at Ewing

Edgerstoune/206

Elm/206

Grandview closed between Sourland and Hollow

Hollow closed from Hunt to Camp Meeting

Orchard Road closed west of Opossum

Township Line just east of Willow Rd. is passable but trees on wires

East Mountain Rd. closed-workers are out

Route 27 South from Trap Rock Industries to the Princeton Border

Route 518 is closed in Franklin Township.

Old Georgetown Road is closed

A portion of Hamilton Street is down to one lane in Franklin Township

Canal Road is partial closed near the Griggstown Causeway.

Diverty Road

Mine Road

Marshall’s Corner Woodsville Road between Route 31 and Mine Road

Rilleyville Road closed near Mountain church Road outside Hopewell due to a downed tree, and Ridge Road is closed with a live wire in the road.

In West Windsor: Edinburg / Galston Washington Rd Cranbury Rd Rabbit Hill with Twp Line Conover 571 at Cranbury Quaker Rd Windsor / Van Wych Clarksville at Mill Clarksville / Penn Lyle Numerous other side roads.

Rt 27/Academy

Rt 27- Raymond to Promenade

Georges/Viking

Henderson/Blackhorse

Rt 1N/Beekman

Rt 1/New

Rt 522W/New

Oaktree/Deans

53 Haypress

63 Fresh Ponds/Davidson Mills

Rt 1/Whispering Woods

Rt. Durga Temple to Promenade

Rt. 27 Area of Old Rd.

Deans Ln – Rt. 1 to Oaktree

Rt. 522/ Stouts

Traffic Signals NOT WORKING

Rt 130/Deans Rhode Hall

Rt 1/New Rd-right turn only

Rt 1/Wynwood- right turn only

Rt. 1 / New R

TREES / WIRES DOWN

Rt 27 at Old Road

Raymond Road at Rt 27

Riva Ave by Ireland Brook

New Road

Sturgis Road

Brook Drive

Henderson Road

New Road

Constable Road

Wheeler Road

Georges Rd- Viking Way

Rt 27- Durga Temple to Promenade

Georges Road near Haypress Road

Kingston Lane-W

Deans Lane Bridge- Multiple

51 Fresh Ponds

Princeton Walk Blvd

New Rd by Sondek Park

63 Fresh Pond Rd

Jared Boulevard

53 Haypress Rd

63 & 67 Fresh Ponds

Sandhill Rd / Eastern Drive- tree onto wire

Zev Court

Fresh Ponds- multiple wires & trees

Broadway- multiple wires & trees

Springdale Rd /Joline Rd

Kingsley Rd

25 Stillwell Rd