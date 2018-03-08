Princeton area road closures (Thursday, 10:00 a.m.)

The Dinky Shuttle is not in service and has been replaced by a bus. The Northeast Corridor is running at all stops now.
The roads listed below are closed or partially closed due to downed trees, utility poles and wires. The list is constantly changing, so other roads that are blocked off and secondary roads many not be included. We are doing our best to update the last as we learn of closures. Send closures, event cancellation information, and snow photos to editor@planetprinceton.com.
- Princeton: Harrison between Clearview/Franklin
Franklin between Ewing and N. Harrison
Rosedale Road
Cherry Hill north of Stuart Road
Elm from Hodge to 206
206 Down to one lane at Ewing
- Traffic lights out at S. Harrison/Prospect
Edgerstoune/206
Elm/206
Pin Oak Rd. closed in Montgomery
Grandview closed between Sourland and Hollow
Hollow closed from Hunt to Camp Meeting
Orchard Road closed west of Opossum
Township Line just east of Willow Rd. is passable but trees on wires
East Mountain Rd. closed-workers are out
- Route 27 South from Trap Rock Industries to the Princeton Border
- Route 518 is closed in Franklin Township.
- Old Georgetown Road is closed
- A portion of Hamilton Street is down to one lane in Franklin Township
- Canal Road is partial closed near the Griggstown Causeway.
- Diverty Road
- Mine Road
- Marshall’s Corner Woodsville Road between Route 31 and Mine Road
- Rilleyville Road closed near Mountain church Road outside Hopewell due to a downed tree, and Ridge Road is closed with a live wire in the road.
- In West Windsor: Edinburg / Galston Washington Rd Cranbury Rd Rabbit Hill with Twp Line Conover 571 at Cranbury Quaker Rd Windsor / Van Wych Clarksville at Mill Clarksville / Penn Lyle Numerous other side roads.
- Rt 27/Academy
- Rt 27- Raymond to Promenade
- Georges/Viking
- Henderson/Blackhorse
- Rt 1N/Beekman
- Rt 1/New
- Rt 522W/New
- Oaktree/Deans
- 53 Haypress
- 63 Fresh Ponds/Davidson Mills
- Rt 1/Whispering Woods
- Rt. Durga Temple to Promenade
- Rt. 27 Area of Old Rd.
- Deans Ln – Rt. 1 to Oaktree
- Rt. 522/ Stouts
Traffic Signals NOT WORKING
- Rt 130/Deans Rhode Hall
- Rt 1/New Rd-right turn only
- Rt 1/Wynwood- right turn only
- Rt. 1 / New R
TREES / WIRES DOWN
- Rt 27 at Old Road
- Raymond Road at Rt 27
- Riva Ave by Ireland Brook
- New Road
- Sturgis Road
- Brook Drive
- Henderson Road
- New Road
- Constable Road
- Wheeler Road
- Georges Rd- Viking Way
- Rt 27- Durga Temple to Promenade
- Georges Road near Haypress Road
- Kingston Lane-W
- Deans Lane Bridge- Multiple
- 51 Fresh Ponds
- Princeton Walk Blvd
- New Rd by Sondek Park
- 63 Fresh Pond Rd
- Jared Boulevard
- 53 Haypress Rd
- 63 & 67 Fresh Ponds
- Sandhill Rd / Eastern Drive- tree onto wire
- Zev Court
- Fresh Ponds- multiple wires & trees
- Broadway- multiple wires & trees
- Springdale Rd /Joline Rd
- Kingsley Rd
- 25 Stillwell Rd