Closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 8

As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, about 15,000 PSE&G customers in Mercer County were still without power. Almost 137,000 PSE&G customers across the state do not have power.

In Princeton, almost 5,500 customers are without power, which is 47 percent of PSE&G’s customers in the municipality. Power is expected to be restored between 8 p.m. tonight and 10:15 a.m. Thursday. In South Brunswick, about 4,000 homes are still without power, and almost 100 power lines are down, police said.

Many roads across the region are impassable because of downed poles, and wires, snow, ice, and tree debris.

Schools and other organizations have begun to announce cancellations for Thursday. Following is a list that will be updated as the night progresses. Send your closures and cancellations to editor at planetprinceton.com or text (609) 375-8920.

School Closures

Princeton Theological Seminary will open at 10:30 a.m.

The College of New Jersey is closed

Chapin School

East Windsor Regional

Ewing

Lawrence Township

Mercer County Special Services

Montgomery

Princeton Public Schools

Princeton Charter School

South Brunswick

Stuart Country Day

The Hun School

The Pennington School

Trenton Public Schools

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional

Government

South Brunswick municipal offices closed

Community Organizations and Events

From Princeton Acquatics: Due to the winter storm currently hitting our area, all morning (5am-7am) rentals and masters swimming at DeNunzio for tomorrow March 8th will be cancelled. Please know if the university is closed or opens late tomorrow, rec swims might also be impacted.