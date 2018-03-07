Planet Princeton
Weather

Closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 8

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

As of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, about 15,000 PSE&G customers in Mercer County were still without power. Almost 137,000 PSE&G customers across the state do not have power.

In Princeton, almost 5,500 customers are without power, which is 47 percent of PSE&G’s customers in the municipality. Power is expected to be restored between 8 p.m. tonight and 10:15 a.m. Thursday. In South Brunswick, about 4,000 homes are still without power, and almost 100 power lines are down, police said.

Many roads across the region are impassable because of downed poles, and wires, snow, ice, and tree debris.

Schools and other organizations have begun to announce cancellations for Thursday. Following is a list that will be updated as the night progresses. Send your closures and cancellations to editor at planetprinceton.com or text (609) 375-8920.

School Closures

Princeton Theological Seminary will open at 10:30 a.m.
The College of New Jersey is closed

Chapin School
East Windsor Regional
Ewing
Lawrence Township
Mercer County Special Services
Montgomery
Princeton Public Schools
Princeton Charter School
South Brunswick
Stuart Country Day
The Hun School
The Pennington School
Trenton Public Schools
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional

Government

South Brunswick municipal offices closed

Community Organizations and Events

From Princeton Acquatics: Due to the winter storm currently hitting our area, all morning (5am-7am) rentals and masters swimming at DeNunzio for tomorrow March 8th will be cancelled. Please know if the university is closed or opens late tomorrow, rec swims might also be impacted.

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Thu 08

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Thu 08

The Blues Collection

March 8 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 08

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 8 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thu 08

Senior thesis exhibition by Logan Dziak

March 8 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 08

Lecture: A Photographic Journey of Parallel Histories

March 8 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 08

Meet the Council Candidates

March 8 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 08

The Artists of Gallery Seventy-Two Opening Reception

March 8 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Performance Lab, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts

March 8 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 08

The Art of Sound presents Frank Bell

March 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 08

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock

March 8 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 09

Reading by Sally Rooney, presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies

March 9 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 09

Exhibition Reception

March 9 @ 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Thu 08

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Thu 08

The Blues Collection

March 8 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 08

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 8 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thu 08

Senior thesis exhibition by Logan Dziak

March 8 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 08

Lecture: A Photographic Journey of Parallel Histories

March 8 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: