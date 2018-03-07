Road closures, power outages across Mercer County as snow piles up (Updated 6:30 p.m.)

More than 12,000 PSE&G customers in Mercer County lost power on Wednesday afternoon as heavy, wet snow brought down trees and power lines across the region.

In Princeton, more than 5,400 PSE&G customers are without power, the largest number of outages for any municipality in the county. The tree street area in downtown Princeton was one of the first areas to lose power., but it was restored around 5 p.m. Residents also have reported outages in the Western Section, on Jefferson Road, and on Gulick Road. In Lawrence, about 2,900 customers are without power as on 3:30 p.m. In Montgomery, almost 400 homes are without power. In Plainsboro, about 700 homes are without power, and in South Brunswick about 2,200 homes are without power. PSE&G is estimating that power will be restored between 7 p.m. tonight and 8 a.m. on Thursday, depending on the neighborhood.

Mercer and Burlington counties have been hit the hardest so far by the storm in terms of power outages.

Police across the region are reporting hazardous driving conditions and urging people to stay home. In West Windsor, police report that there are wires and trees down on almost every road. Police report that there are disabled vehicles on many area roads. West Windsor’s director of emergency management has declared travel unsafe and asked people to stay off of township roads.

Road Closures

In South Brunswick, police report that Route 27 near the Princeton border has been shut down because of the horrible road conditions. Roads are slippery and vehicles are sliding on hills. Police said some drivers are giving other drivers a push with their vehicles to get them up the hills.

Route 206 is impassible between Cherry Valley Road and Cherry Hill Road due to snow and downed trees.

The Harrison Street bridge was closed down this afternoon due to downed power lines.

Cleveland Lane, Witherspoon between Spring and Nassau, and Rosedale Road are closed to all traffic.

Police said the following roads in Princeton are hazardous to drive or walk on because of snow, ice and tree debris: Stockton Street, Leabrook Lane, Moore Street, Winant Road, Pheasant Hill Road, Hutchinson Drive, Stuart Road, Franklin Avenue, Birch Avenue, Mount Lucas Road, Clover Lane, Valley Road, Sycamore Road, and Farrand Road.

Downed trees have also been reported on Robert Road, the Great Road, State Road, Wilkinson Way, Nassau Street, Stuart Road, and West Drake’s Corner Road.

Harlingen Road is closed between Wood Violet and Devon.

Orchard Road is closed between Burnt Hill and Opossum due to low hanging wires.

East Mountain Road is closed between Route 601 and Hillsborough Township because of low hanging power lines.

Route 533 (River Road) is closed between Dead Tree and Bridgepoint. Township Line Road is closed between Willow and Belle Glades.

Police are urging people to stay off of all roads and stay inside. Many area roads are closed but may not be listed yet. We will update this post as we receive more information.

TigerTransit service has been suspended. Numerous trains out of NYC have been canceled this afternoon and evening due to overhead wire problems.

Route 27 near Princeton border is being closed down due to hazardous conditions. Some drivers are using vehicles to push other vehicles up the hill. pic.twitter.com/PvBR4Y6Sf0 — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) March 7, 2018