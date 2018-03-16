Planet Princeton
Photos: La Convivencia community conversation on social justice

11 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
More than 200 people attended the group La Convivencia’s  first  community conversation on social justice on March 11. The conference was called “Stand Up Together: The Power of We.” Princeton University Professor Ruha Benjamin was the opening keynote speaker at the event that included youth workshops and sessions led by area clergy, educators, police chiefs, community activists, storytellers, musicians, and scholars. The conference closed with a keynote speech by Patricia Fernandez- Kelly, a Princeton professor and Chair of Latin American Legal Defense Fund.  For more information about  programs, visit the La Convivencia website at www.laconvivencia.org .

Keynote speaker Ruha Benjamin addresses more than 200 people at the conference.
Zain and Bilal Sultan, the co-founders of La Convivencia.
The Zorzal Music Ensemble performed Latin American, Spanish, and Sephardic music at the event.  Pictured (l-r) are Melissa Naud, Lynn Gumert, and Carlos Fernandez.
La Convivencia’s Community Award was given to Chief Robert Garofalo of the West Windsor Police Department.
Interfaith panelists the Rev. Peter Froehlke, Imam Muhammad Mendes, and Tahirih Smith
La Convivencia Board members Kiran Gill, Huma Humayun, Kani Ilangovan, Margaret Frantz,Jay Tyson, Zain Sultan,Tasneem Sultan, Bilal Sultan, Brandi Hebert, and Lynne Azarchi.

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

