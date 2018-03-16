Photos: La Convivencia community conversation on social justice

More than 200 people attended the group La Convivencia’s first community conversation on social justice on March 11. The conference was called “Stand Up Together: The Power of We.” Princeton University Professor Ruha Benjamin was the opening keynote speaker at the event that included youth workshops and sessions led by area clergy, educators, police chiefs, community activists, storytellers, musicians, and scholars. The conference closed with a keynote speech by Patricia Fernandez- Kelly, a Princeton professor and Chair of Latin American Legal Defense Fund. For more information about programs, visit the La Convivencia website at www.laconvivencia.org .

