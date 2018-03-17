Planet Princeton
Local PoliticsMontgomery Township

Montgomery Township will build a new library

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
The Mary Jacobs Memorial Library in Rocky Hill.

A new library will be built in Montgomery as part of the new town hall project. The township currently is developing plans for municipal services at the Convatec property. The Somerset County Library System is partnering with Montgomery Township on the project, and officials hope to receive funding from the referendum that passed in November that will fund library capital projects.

Montgomery is conducting a survey to find out what residents think about potential library features. You can take the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/montylibrary.  The Somerset County Library System would operate the new library.

A homework center, a community theatre, a technology resource center, an early childhood reading readiness center, a co-working space, a self-publishing center, and new digital equipment are just some of the offerings that are being considered for the new library.

Construction on the new library is expected to be complete in about three years.

The fate of the Mary Jacobs Memorial Library in Rocky Hill is unclear. The trustees of the Mary Jacobs Memorial Library Foundation said they only learned about the new library after the decision had been made by Montgomery Township. The Mary Jacobs Memorial Library Foundation owns the building and grounds of the current library.

“Going forward, we are fully committed to the stewardship of Mary Jacobs’ legacy and to her husband’s wishes that the foundation serve the community,” wrote the trustees in a recent letter about the future of the library. “As the foundation’s future plans come into focus, we will update community members in order to be as transparent as possible.”

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 17

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 17
Sat 17

Senior thesis art exhibition by Eric Li

March 17 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sat 17

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

March 17 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Digital Photography Taking Better Pictures

March 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Taking Better Pictures with your Digital Camera

March 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

March 17 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

Arts Council of Princeton presents Earth, Fire, Water, Ice, Debris: Five Artists Comment on the Environment Exhibition

March 17 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sat 17

Mozart’s Coronation Mass

March 17 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sun 18

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

March 18 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: The Creative Location Portrait

March 18 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 18

Mrs. Stockton’s Spring Tea Workshop

March 18 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Sun 18

NBCO@Zimmerli

March 18 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 17

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 17
Sat 17

Senior thesis art exhibition by Eric Li

March 17 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sat 17

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

March 17 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Digital Photography Taking Better Pictures

March 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Taking Better Pictures with your Digital Camera

March 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: