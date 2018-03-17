White nationalist posters spotted in downtown Princeton

Some visitors to Nassau Street in downtown Princeton Saturday morning spotted white nationalist group posters on two kiosks.

The posters allegedly were distributed by a group called the New Jersey European Heritage Association based in Central New Jersey. The phone number listed on the poster is a New Brunswick number.

One one website, the group is described as “men of European descent coming together to preserve their heritage, race, and nation.” The group also claims that “the European race is in a struggle for survival.” Anti-feminist, anti-Semitic, and racist statements are posted on some websites associated with the group.

Some of the posters have been taken down, readers reported.