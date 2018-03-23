Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, March 23-25

Catch the Princeton High School performance of Pippin this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 23

McCarter Live at the Princeton Public Library – Singers and musicians from the Einstein Alley Musicians Collaborative present interpretations of songs by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival – An exploration of all things cinematic awaits at this year’s festival — featuring 53 films from 16 countries, including documentaries, narrative films, spoken word, animation and music videos by filmmakers from as close as Trenton, Bradley Beach, and other parts of NJ to as far away as Kosovo, Spain, and Iran. 7 p.m., Mill Hill Playhouse, 205 East Front Street, Trenton. Series runs all weekend. Check the film society’s website for the full schedule. $8 – $25 More information

West Windsor-Plainsboro High North Night of Comedy – Comedy Night Featuring Heleny Lanley, John Kim and Mike Burton. Doors open at 7 p.m. Bring your own food and drink. West Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, 153 S. Mill Rd, West Windsor. $40 More information

Pippin – Princeton High School Spectacle Theatre presents Pippin, its annual spring musical, Produced by over 100 students in the cast, crew, and PHS Orchestra, this contemporary update of the classic Stephen Schwartz musical is sure to enchant with its tale of Prince Pippin’s search for meaning in life. Recommended for 8th grade and above.7:30 p.m., Princeton High School Performing Arts Center, 151 Moore Street, Princeton. $10 – $15 More information

Saturday, March 24

Egg Hunt on Palmer Square scheduled for 11 a.m. is sold out.

Princeton Fitness & Wellness Health Fair – Health professionals from Penn Medicine Princeton Health provide free health information, blood pressure screenings, and CPR demonstrations. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro. Free.

Bag Sale at Hopewell Community Closet on March 24 – Get your fall and winter styles before they are gone! The Hopewell Community Closet will hold its winter clearance “bag” sale on Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m.- noon at the church. Everything you can stuff in a bag for $3. All winter inventory must go to make way for spring and summer items. Hopewell United Methodist Church, 20 Blackwell Avenue, Hopewell. More information

Trenton Circus Squad Open House – Come to the Trenton Circus Squad’s Open House to try circus skills and learn more about the group’s free programs! The Trenton Circus Squad offers after school workshops for ages 6+, and 2-week summer service projects for middle and high school students aged 12+. 10 a.m., Roebling Wire Works, 675 S. Clinton Ave, Trenton. Free More information

CASA’s Red Shoe Gala – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Mercer and Burlington Counties invites the community to attend the Red Shoe Gala on Saturday evening, March 24 in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. A fabulous evening of great music, dining, volunteer recognition and chances to win some silent auction items are in store for guests. 6 p.m., Greenacres Country Club, 2170 Lawrenceville Rd, Trenton, NJ . $150 More information

Night of Hope – Music, food from local restaurants, door prizes, and more. Event benefits Hope Loves Company, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children and young adults who had or have a love one battling ALS. 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.. Union Fire and Rescue Ballroom, 1396 River Road, Titusville. $35 adults; $10 seniors and students.

Cafe Improv at the Arts Council of Princeton – Music, poetry, comedy and more. Pop in the Arts Council of Princeton at 102 Witherspoon Street any time between 7 p.m. and 9:30. Admission $2.

Bravura Philharmonic Orchestra Concert- Concert featuring internationally renowned violinist Dan Zhu. 7:30 pm, Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Princeton. $30 – $50 More information

The Tom Trovas Group Performs at Small World Coffee – Tom Littwin on bass, Guy Stasik on vocals and harmonica, Kenneth Higgenbotham on vocals and keyboards, Michael Piper on drums, and Tom Trovas on guitar and vocals. 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Small World on Witherspoon Street. Free.

Sunday, March 25

8th Annual Princeton 5K – The 8th Annual Princeton 5K is set for Sunday, March 25, at 8:30am. presented by Pacers Princeton, this event benefits the Princeton High School track and field and cross country teams. Did you know ALL Princeton High School athletes and students are eligible for reduced registration fee of $25. Regular registration $35. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Race starts and ends at 217 Walnut Lane, at the John Witherspoon Middle School. More information

New Jersey Makers Day – Stop by the Princeton Public Library to view a selection of maker projects. Demonstrations for all ages throughout the day. Begins at 1 p.m. Free.

A Book of Dialogue – A Special Program for students to learn to engage and connect across race, culture, and faith. In these discussions, students will come together to discuss the principles of equality and mutual respect. They will learn about engaging in social justice and what needs to be done to implement these concepts in our society. 1 p.m. More information

Beethoven to Broadway – The Westminster Community Orchestra, conducted by Ruth Ochs, will present a concert titled “Beethoven to Broadway” on Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m. in Hillman Performance Hall in the Marion Buckelew Cullen Center on the campus of Westminster Choir College. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. 101 Walnut Lane, Princeton. $10 – $15 More information

Shad at the ‘Shed – The Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association is exploring the theme of migration with the Princeton Migrations project, a community collaboration from February to May. The Watershed will host a lecture from 3 to 5 p.m. Come learn about efforts to restore once-great runs of American shad and other migratory fish. More information

Gavin Black Organ Recital – The Princeton Early Keyboard Center presents an organ recital by Gavin Black on the Paul Fritts organ of Miller Chapel at Princeton Theological Seminary. Gavin Black, PEKC’s founding director, has been an active recitalist on organ, harpsichord, and clavichord for more than thirty years. 4 p.m. Miller Chapel, Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton. Free More information

