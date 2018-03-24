High school senior organizes Princeton March for Our Lives

The organizer behind this afternoon’s March for Our Lives in Princeton is a senior at Princeton High School.

For the last month, Dziyana Zubialevich has been busy preparing for the event, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Hinds Plaza next to the Princeton Public Library. The location was changed from Palmer Square to Hinds Plaza for logistical reasons. Palmer Square also still has some snow on the ground.

Students and supporters across the country will participate in marches to show their support for gun control.

Zubialevich said she decided to organize that march because she wants to contribute as much as she can to this student-led movement.

“Gun control and the prevention of gun violence have been important issues to me for a long time, and organizing the march was a great opportunity to spread awareness and motivate people to be politically active and participate in the fight for common sense gun laws,” she said.

Zubialevich handled all the logistics for the event with the help of Moms Demand Action, the League of Women’s Voters and The Coalition for Peace Action.

“Organizing the March for Our Lives has been very inspiring because of all the support I’ve received from local organizations as well as people from Princeton and surrounding areas,” she said. “I truly believe that this movement can create change in our country and hope to organize similar events in the future.”

