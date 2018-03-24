Planet Princeton
Happenings

High school senior organizes Princeton March for Our Lives

47 mins ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

The organizer behind this afternoon’s March for Our Lives in Princeton is a senior at Princeton High School.

For the last month, Dziyana Zubialevich has been busy preparing for the event, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Hinds Plaza next to the Princeton Public Library. The location was changed from Palmer Square to Hinds Plaza for logistical reasons. Palmer Square also still has some snow on the ground.

Students and supporters across the country will participate in marches to show their support for gun control.

Zubialevich said she decided to organize that march because she wants to contribute as much as she can to this student-led movement.

“Gun control and the prevention of gun violence have been important issues to me for a long time, and organizing the march was a great opportunity to spread awareness and motivate people to be politically active and participate in the fight for common sense gun laws,” she said.

Zubialevich handled all the logistics for the event with the help of Moms Demand Action, the League of Women’s Voters and The Coalition for Peace Action.

“Organizing the March for Our Lives has been very inspiring because of all the support I’ve received from local organizations as well as people from Princeton and surrounding areas,” she said. “I truly believe that this movement can create change in our country and hope to organize similar events in the future.”

Send your March for Our Lives photos to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Remember to include a caption with the location and a photo credit. Thank you. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 24

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 24
Sat 24

Free Hip & Knee Screenings

March 24 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sat 24

Bag Sale at Hopewell Community Closet on March 24

March 24 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 24

Princeton Photo Workshop: Adobe Lightroom Basics

March 24 @ 9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Sat 24

Trenton Circus Squad Open House

March 24 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 24

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 24 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 24

Honk! JR.

March 24 @ 11:00 am - March 25 @ 12:30 pm
Sat 24

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 24 @ 1:15 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 24

Introduction to Insight Meditation

March 24 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Sat 24

Introduction to Insight Meditation

March 24 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Sat 24

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 24 @ 3:45 pm - 6:00 pm
Sat 24

CASA’s Red Shoe Gala

March 24 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 24

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 24
Sat 24

Free Hip & Knee Screenings

March 24 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sat 24

Bag Sale at Hopewell Community Closet on March 24

March 24 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 24

Princeton Photo Workshop: Adobe Lightroom Basics

March 24 @ 9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Sat 24

Trenton Circus Squad Open House

March 24 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: