Planet Princeton
NewsPhotos

At historic Princeton rally, thousands call for action to end gun violence (photo gallery)

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
The crowd at the rally in Princeton on Saturday. Photo: Alicia White.

Thousands of people packed Hinds Plaza and neighboring streets in downtown Princeton on Saturday afternoon to demand that elected officials take action to end gun violence.

The gathering, organized by Princeton High School senior Dziyana Zubialevich with the support of several local organizations, was the largest rally in Princeton that anyone can recall over the last two decades. Supporters packed the plaza, and Witherspoon Street had to be blocked off because people filled the street from Spring Street to Paul Robeson Place, also gathering on side streets and parking lots, or watching from area buildings and waving posters from windows.

Families and supporters of all ages came out on the sunny Saturday in Princeton to demand gun control legislation as part of the”March for Our Lives” day that took place in cities across the country. But it was young people who took center stage at the event that included music and speeches by students from the region and beyond.

High school and college students urged members of the audience to contact their legislators to voice their support for gun control measures as the crowd chanted “enough is enough” and “vote them out.”

“We the children march today because our lives are at stake.Our leaders have failed us,” Vidhya Dhar, a student at East Brunswick High School, told the crowd. “We need laws that make schools all across America safer. No one is safe until we are all safe.”

Dhar and other speakers said students will no longer be ignored and will come out in the millions to vote.

“I have faith in my fellow students and in America’s youth, that we will not stand for Congress’s complacency,” she said. “If they can not fight the gun lobby, then we will vote them out. Our best weapon for change is our vote.”

The plaza and surrounding streets were full of rally participants. Thousands attended the rally in Princeton on Saturday. Photo: Alicia White.
The crowd at the rally also filled Witherspoon Street and the parking lot across from the library. Photo:@MarkDavies (Twitter).
I demand gun control! And I vote! Photo:@MarkDavies (Twitter).
Arm teachers with pencils, not guns. Photo: Damion Edwards.
Live by the gun, die by the gun. Photo:@MarkDavies (Twitter).
#Neveragain. Photo:@MarkDavies (Twitter).
Stronger gun laws. Photo:@MarkDavies (Twitter).
Rise up against the NRA. Photo:@MarkDavies (Twitter).
Kids worth more than guns? I can’t even believe this is a question. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
Student looking down from 2nd floor window of the library. Photo: Sherri Garber.
Remembering the Parkland victims. Photo: Stacey Palant.
Please vote. Photo: Stacey Palant.
Love. Photo: Stacey Palant.
Gang of four. Photo: Stacey Palant.
Violence is not the answer. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
John Witherspoon Middle School students. Photo: Mic Boekelmann
21st century weapons, 18th century laws. Photo: Magie Hinsdale.
Panera on Nassau Street after the rally. Photo: Scott Ross.
The rally was a family affair for many residents of the Princeton area. Photo: Scott Ross.
The view from the Princeton Public Library. Photo: Scott Ross.
Why are we making our children braver than our politicians? Photo: Sarah Branon.
Tom, Anna, Lee Marshall and John John Hasbrouck. Photo: Cecil Marshall.
Liam, a student at Dame High School. Photo: Cecil Marshall.
Emily, Princeton High School Class of 2010. Photo: Cecil Marshall.
The crowd gathered in front of the library. Photo: Sarah Branon. .
Books Not Bullets. Photo: Sarah Branon.
Repeal the Second Amendment. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
Hinds Plaza at capacity. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
Stop the tweets, change the policies. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
We Call B.S. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
What schools need. Photo: Sofia Manekia.
Protect the sacred. Photo: Sofia Manekia.

Students demand action. Photo: Pam Raney.
March for Our Lives. Photo: Pam Raney.

 

NRA – Not Rational Adults. Stop the Madness. Photo: Rita Haake.
More students will die if nothing changes. Photo submitted by Emily Borowski.
Valeria Trujillo with her sign “One child is worth more than all the guns on earth. Photo: Rodrigo Trujillo.
Regulate guns like you want to regulate my uterus. Photo: Jocelyn Avery Dorgan.
Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (r) was in the crowd at the rally. Photo: Erika Shor.
Protect kids, not guns. Photo: Eriks Shor.
Fun not guns. Photo: Erika Shor.
People listen to speakers at Hinds Plaza. Photo: Jacquelyn Pillsbury
Enough is enough. Photo: Jacquelyn Pillsbury
Moms demand action. Photo: Jacquelyn Pillsbury
Cooper the dog leads the K-9s against AR-15s. Photo submitted by reader Richard Taylor.
Arms are for hugging. Photo: Reader Bo B.
Keep our schools safe. Photo: Jennifer Simms.
I am a new voter and I will vote you out. Photo: Jimin Kang.
Stop children what’s that sound. Photo: Jimin Kang.
Vote!!! Photo: Jimin Kang.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 24

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 24
Sat 24

Honk! JR.

March 24 @ 11:00 am - March 25 @ 12:30 pm
Sun 25

Princeton 5K

March 25 @ 7:30 am - 10:30 am
Sun 25

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

March 25 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 25

A Book of Dialogue- A Special Program for Students to Learn to Engage & Connect Across Race, Culture, and Faith

March 25 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Sun 25

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 25 @ 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Sun 25

Beethoven to Broadway

March 25 @ 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Sun 25

Shad at the ‘Shed

March 25 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 25

Restorative Yoga with Live Music

March 25 @ 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Sun 25

Gavin Black Organ Recital – Fritts Organ at Miller Chapel

March 25 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 25

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 25 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 26

A senior thesis art exhibition by Gabrielle Gibbons

March 26 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 24

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 24
Sat 24

Honk! JR.

March 24 @ 11:00 am - March 25 @ 12:30 pm
Sun 25

Princeton 5K

March 25 @ 7:30 am - 10:30 am
Sun 25

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

March 25 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 25

A Book of Dialogue- A Special Program for Students to Learn to Engage & Connect Across Race, Culture, and Faith

March 25 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: