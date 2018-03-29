Preparations begin for Route 1 resurfacing and widening projects in Mercer and Middlesex counties

Preparations have begun for two projects to improve Route 1 safety and performance in Mercer and Middlesex counties, state officials said. The first project will resurface Route 1 in Lawrence, West Windsor, Plainsboro, and South Brunswick. The second project will widen Route 1 southbound in West Windsor and Lawrence.

This week, a New Jersey Department of Transportation contractor began to install signage and

implement temporary shoulder closures for electrical and concrete work in advance of the milling and paving of Route 1 in the northbound and southbound directions. Resurfacing work between CR 533/Quakerbridge Road in Lawrence (milepost 7.9) and Ridge Road in South Brunswick (milepost 14.5) will begin this summer.

The $9.7 million project will resurface about seven miles of Route 1 in both directions and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019. Project improvements include pavement repair, signal work, and curb and concrete work along Route 1.

For the duration of the project, shoulder closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., with temporary overnight single and double lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. Motorists should expect temporary ramp and shoulder closures, allow for additional travel time, and exercise caution while driving through the work zone. The NJDOT will provide more information before any lane closures are scheduled, officials said.

This week, a NJDOT contractor also began work on lane shifts and tree clearing in preparation for the widening of Route 1 southbound between Nassau Park Boulevard in West Windsor (milepost 8.69), and the Quakerbridge Overpass in Lawrence (milepost 7.54). The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

The $14 million project will improve capacity and safety on Route 1 southbound, and will improve access to and from the Mercer Mall and other adjacent businesses in the area, officials said. Access to all locations will be maintained throughout the project. The southbound roadway includes two express lanes and one local lane providing access to businesses along Route 1. The project calls for widening Route 1 to include a third express lane, and an auxiliary lane will be added from Nassau Park Boulevard to the Quakerbridge Mall loop ramp, providing motorists with improved traffic flow and more effective access for residents and travelers, officials said.