Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, April 6-8

Friday, April 6

Screening and filmmaker discussion of Song of Granite by Pat Collins – Acclaimed filmmaker Pat Collins screens and discusses his feature film “Song of Granite,” an exploration of the sean nós singer Joe Heaney and his music. Followed by a Q&A with the audience. Presented by the Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University. 1 p.m., Garden Theatre, 160 Nassau Street, Princeton. Free More information

Not That Girl, a Cabaret Performance by Princeton University Senior Ankita Ghoshal – Ankita Ghoshal examines representation of the South Asian community in the American music theater, or lack thereof, through a cabaret performance. Musials include “I’m Not That Girl” from Wicked, “Legally Blonde,” and “Anything Goes,” sharing background on the songs and her experiences as a performer. Presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater. 7 p.m., Tilghman Studio, 122 Alexander Street, Princeton. Free and open to the public; limited seating on a first-come, first-seated basis. More information

Harpsichord Recital by Rebecca Pechefsky – Harpsichordist Rebecca Pechefsky will visit Princeton’s Early Keyboard Center. The program will include selections from Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier Book II, the Huitieme Ordre of François Couperin, ending in the magnificent and imposing Passacaille, and Sonatas by Antonio Soler. Rebecca is based in Brooklyn. 7:30 p.m., Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Free More information

Richard Thompson returns to McCarter Theatre – Richard Thompson returns to McCarter Theatre with special guests Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg. Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the top 20 guitarists of All Time, Richard Thompson is also one of the world’s most critically acclaimed and prolific songwriters. 8 p.m., McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place, Princeton . More information

Saturday, April 7

Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling for Mercer County Residents – For Mercer County residents only. Bring a driver’s license or some other form of identification to prove your residency. This event happens only three times a year, so don’t miss it. Accepted hazardous waste materials include aerosol cans, used motor oil, propane gas tanks, pesticides and herbicides, car batteries, paint thinner, oil-based paints, stains and varnishes, gasoline, anti-freeze, driveway sealer, insect repellents, mercury, fluorescent and CFL bulbs. Accepted electronics: computers, printers, copiers, fax machines, stereos, televisions and microwaves. Bring some forme of identification to prove your residency. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dempster Fire School, 350 Lawrence Station Road, Lawrence. More information

Yoga and Wine at Terhune Orchards – Visit the Terhune Wine Barn for a one-hour, all-levels yoga class with Mecquel, a practitioner and dancer who has been teaching mindfulness and movement since 2002. Enjoy some Terhune Orchards wine after the class. Celebrate spring with a session to increase flexibility, stress reduction and circulatory health. Bring your own yoga mat. 10:30 am, Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. $28 More information

Alice in Wonderland! – Alice in Wonderland! Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice’s madcap adventures in Wonderland as she chases the White Rabbit, races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a Caterpillar, and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game. 1 p.m, Acting Naturally Theatre, 164 Flowers Mill Road, Langhorne. $10 – $12 More information.

Unionville Vineyards Spring Artisan Market – Join Unionville Vineyards at the winery for two days of delicious foods, artisan food products, and specialty craft shopping. Live music on the winery floor each day will make for a relaxing afternoon with many friends from the food and craft world. There is no admission fee, tastings are $10. Wine is available by the glass. noon to 5 p.m., Unionville Vineyards, 9 Rocktown Road, Ringoes. Free More information

A Renewable Energy Future for NJ – Join STAND Central NJ to help get the state on the path towards clean and renewable energy. Learn more of the challenges and the actions you can take. Join the conversation with Ed Potosnak, NJ League of Conservation Voters, Patty Cronheim, Rethink Energy and Junior Romero. 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville, 2688 Main Street, Lawrenceville. Free More information

Gallery Talk with Anita Glesta and Susan Hockaday – Join the Arts Council of Princeton for a gallery talk with artists with Anita Glesta and Susan Hockaday, moderated by curator Judith K. Brodsky. This free event is held in conjunction with Earth, Fire, Water, Ice, Debris: Five Artists Comment on the Environment, on view in theTaplin Gallery. 1 p.m., Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. Free More information

Princeton Rhythm, Dance & Drum Circle – Drum, slap, tap, dance, shake it up. Experience the healing vibrations created by group drumming. Drumming as a group can create states of euphoria, promote play, release anger, and promote feelings of community, unity and well-being. 8 p.m., Princeton Center for Yoga & Health, 88 Orchard Road, Skillman. $15 More information

Sunday, April 8

Morven Museum & Garden Family Day – Morven Museum & Garden hosts “A Family Day with Hunter Research” in conjunction with the current exhibition “A Gentleman’s Pursuit: The Commodore’s Greenhouse.” Spend the afternoon in and around the site of the Commodore’s greenhouse. Archaeologists from Hunter Research, Inc., who unearthed the greenhouse and its artifacts, will lead an archeology walk and talk . 1 p.m., Morven, 55 Stockton Street, Princeton . $18 More information

La Convivencia’s Community Conversation – La Convivencia brings diverse people together to bridge their differences through mutual respect, community service, civic engagement, and community dialogue. Meeting to initiate a community dialogue to allow participants of other cultures, faiths, and ethnicities to interact.. 2 p.m., West Windsor Public Library. More information

Paul Robeson Day Benefit Concert – Celebrate the 120th anniversary of Paul Robeson’s birth in Princeton at a special benefit concert at 3 p.m. at Nassau Presbyterian Church. The program will feature baritone soloist Keith Spencer, who will present selections from an actual Robeson performance in 1956 in New York. Susan Robeson will attend the concert as our honored quest. She will offer personal remembrances of her life and times with her grandfather. A reception will follow the concert. Reserve your tickets online until Saturday at noon via the Paul Robeson House of Princeton website. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the concert. The Paul Robeson House of Princeton is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. Proceeds will benefit Robeson House renovations and program activities. 3 p.m., 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. $75

