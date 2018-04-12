Princeton Charter School chemistry teacher receives national award

The American Association of Chemistry Teachers has named Princeton Charter School teacher Laura Celik the middle school chemistry teacher of the year.

Celik teaches 7th and 8th grade students. In addition to chemistry, she teaches biology, physical science, and computer programming. She is the co-coach of the regional championship Science Bowl team and runs an after-school chemistry club for 7th and 8th grade students at her school.

The chemistry teacher of the year award is presented to three teachers in the United States each year — one elementary school, one middle school, and one high school educator — who each demonstrate the dedication, skills, and accomplishments of an outstanding teacher along with a strong commitment to promoting chemistry and STEM education in their schools and districts.