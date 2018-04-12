Cory Booker chosen to be speaker for Class Day at Princeton University

United States Sen. Cory Booker has been selected to deliver the keynote address at Princeton University’s Class Day ceremony on Monday, June 4.

Class Day, which takes place the day before Commencement, is organized by members of the graduating class and is one of Princeton’s oldest traditions. The ceremony, an upbeat celebration often infused with jokes and humor, also includes remarks by class members, the recognition of seniors for their accomplishments, and the induction of honorary class members.

Class Day Co-chair Miranda Rosen said Booker was chosen for his life of public service. “A strong advocate for bipartisanship, Sen. Booker consistently serves his constituents and the nation with integrity, honesty and strength,” she said.

“Sen. Booker’s journey is a reminder to all of us to engage the tough issues, to ask the difficult questions, and to remain curious about how our actions impact the world around us,” said Class Day Co-chair Arianna Brown. “His refusal to accept the criminal justice system as it is and his willingness to engage in reform demonstrates his commitment to those in need.”

Booker grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey, and attended Northern Valley Regional High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at Stanford University, where he also earned his master’s degree in sociology. He was a tight end on Stanford’s football team, making the Pac-10 All-Academic team, and served as the class president his senior year. A Rhodes Scholar, Booker studied United States history at the University of Oxford. He received his law degree from Yale University in 1997. He was elected mayor of Newark in 2006 after serving on the Newark City Council and working with various nonprofit organizations within the city. In 2013, he was elected as a senator representing New Jersey. He sits on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the Committee on the Judiciary, the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

“The committee was impressed by Sen. Booker’s commitment to public service and his ability to navigate difficult issues with insight and empathy,” said Class Day Co-chair Steven Sobel. “We believe his stature and achievements will result in a highly anticipated speech, and his ability to communicate with a crowd will create an unforgettable Class Day experience in terms of both depth and captivation.”

The Class Day ceremony is a ticketed event for seniors and their invited guests, with simulcast locations also available to the public at various sites around campus. The program will also be available for viewing via the Princeton University homepage.