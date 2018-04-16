Cotsen Children’s Library at Princeton University to re-open April 23

The public gallery of the Cotsen Children’s Library will re-open next Monday, April 23, at 9 a.m.

As part of the Firestone Library Renovation Project, the public gallery called “Bookscape” has been closed since the summer of 2017 for system upgrades. The renovation did not change the library’s whimsical décor, which includes a two-story bonsai tree.

The Cotsen Children’s Library will celebrate the re-opening of Bookscape on Saturday, April 28, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature arts and crafts activities and literary-themed giveaways for children. All visitors will be entered in several giveaways for gift baskets, featuring books, art supplies, activities, and more. Guests dressed as literary characters will receive an extra entry into the giveaway.

Gallery programs will resume with a Tiger Tales story time for children ages three to five from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 27. Anica Mrose Rissi, author of the Anna, Banana series, will read her latest book, “The Teacher’s Pet,” followed by a hands-on project. The library’s weekly story time, To Be Continued, for children ages six to eight, will begin again on Wednesday, May 2. The story time runs from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Cotsen Children’s Library, a unit within the department of rare books and special collections at the Princeton University Library, collects illustrated children’s books, manuscripts, original artwork, prints, and educational toys from the 15th century to the present. The library hosts free programs and events and serves as a resource for children, families, librarians, and educators.

Bookscape is located on the first floor of Firestone Library at 1 Washington Road on the Princeton University campus.