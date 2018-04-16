Planet Princeton
Latest Princeton area road closures (updated 2:45 p.m. Monday)

5 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
-Route 1 southbound at Route 522 in South Brunswick is open as of 2:30 p.m.

The following roads were closed as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday:

– Princeton Pike is closed at Gallup Road in Princeton due to flooding.

-Avoid N. Harrison St. between Nassau and Hamilton. (Due to a car crash, not flooding)

-Quaker Road is closed near Nassau Park Boulevard.

-The Griggstown Causeway is closed.

– The Blackwells Mills Causeway is closed.

-Opossum Road in Montgomery is closed south of Orchard due to flooding.

-Harlingen Road is closed near Montgomery Park.

-Mill Pond is closed at Bridgepoint.

– Mapleton Road is closed in South Brunswick to the Plainsboro border.

-Ridge Road is closed between Route 1 and Route 27 due to flooding.

-Stillwell Road in South Brunswick is flooded.

-South Middlebush Road in Franklin Township is closed.

-Old York Road bridge between Bridgewater and Branchburg is closed.

-533 closed between Dead Tree and Montgomery Rd

-605 between Blue Spring Road and Rocky Hill

Do not drive through the water or around the barricades. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around.

Some areas of Central New Jersey received more than two inches of rain in a short period of time on Monday morning and afternoon. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the flood warning for Mercer, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties until Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

