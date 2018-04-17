Fifth annual Princeton TruckFest food truck festival will support two local organizations

The student eating clubs at Princeton University will host the fifth annual TruckFest food truck festival on Prospect Avenue this Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TruckFest 2018 is a collaboration between all eleven of Princeton’s eating clubs, spearheaded by the community service chairs for the clubs. The event raises money for two local organizations that feed the hungry — Send Hunger Packing Princeton and Meals on Wheels of Mercer County. The event raised more than $33,000 last year.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit that provides meals to homebound people in Mercer County. Send Hunger Packing provides school-age children from low-income families in Princeton Public Schools with food for the weekends so they can concentrate and do their best in school.

TruckFest 2018 will feature more than 15 local food trucks. This year’s truck lineup includes crowd favorites from past years such as Nina’s Waffles, Fork in the Road, Try Vegan, Kona Ice and Maddalena’s Cheesecake. Other trucks who have participated in the past include My Four Suns Korean Fusion, Bombay Local Pizza, Undrgrnd Donuts, and Tico’s Eatery and Juice Bar.

As university students and community residents move from truck to truck along Prospect Avenue, they will be entertained with live performances. They can also play various lawn games and enter raffles for a chance to win prizes donated by local stores.

TruckFest sponsors include the Princeton Prospect Foundation, Princeton University Campus Life, the PACE Center for Civic Engagement, the Princeton Undergraduate Student Government, the Princeton Graduate Student Government, edWeb.net, Island Spa and Sauna, and Landau’s.