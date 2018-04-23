Governor promises more drivers, buses as solution for NJ Transit overcrowding

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy believes a hiring push at NJ Transit and more buses will help alleviate overcrowding and improve on-time bus performance.

Murphy announced Monday that NJ Transit will hire 40 more drivers. In his fiscal year 2019 budget proposal, Murphy has earmarked an additional $242 million for direct subsidies to the agency in order to create what he says will be a more customer-friendly transit system.

“For far too long, NJ Transit bus customers have had to face some harsh challenges in their daily commute to and from work,” Murphy said. “Today, I am pleased to announce we are continuing to deliver on our commitment to turn NJ Transit around with improvements that will minimize delays, alleviate overcrowding, and invest in workforce capital to support bus services and enhanced customer service.

In addition to hiring new drivers, NJ Transit plans to add capacity on bus routes with the fastest growing ridership in Bergen, Hudson and Union counties.

Murphy says the funding increase will not mean fare hikes for customers. His administration also plans to add an additional 114 staff members at NJ Transit.