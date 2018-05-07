Planet Princeton
NJ State House

NJ attorney general creates new unit that will handle state’s investigation of Facebook and other data security issues

18 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced today that a new civil enforcement unit called the”data privacy and cybersecurity section” will be created within his office to handle the state’s ongoing investigation into Facebook and other data privacy issues.

The new unit will be housed within the New Jersey Division of Law’s affirmative civil enforcement practice group. The unit will be staffed by Division of Law attorneys who will work to enforce laws that protect New Jersey residents’ online data privacy by bringing civil actions against violators. Another role of the unit will be to provide legal advice to the state’s executive branch agencies on compliance with cyber-related state and federal laws and standards.

“The attorney general’s office has long played a role in protecting our residents from cyber threats, but given recent developments, we realized that we needed to double down on those efforts,” Grewal said. “That’s why we are creating a new unit of attorneys dedicated to enforcing data privacy and cybersecurity laws. This unit will be tasked with making sure that we’re looking out for the interests of New Jersey’s residents whenever there’s a major data breach or improper use of customers’ online information.”

Attorneys assigned to the unit will collaborate with the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs and other state agencies in managing investigations and taking legal action when residents are victimized by data breaches and the unauthorized collection, use and dissemination of their personal information, officials said.

The unit will take over the office’s ongoing investigation into Facebook’s transfer of personal information to Cambridge Analytica which, according to Facebook, has affected about 1.6 million users in New Jersey.

In 2017 the attorney genera;’s office won a settlement with Horizon Health Care Services, Inc. arising from a prior data breach. In 2013, the office won a settlement with app developer Dokogeo, Inc. for collecting personal information about children who used one of the company’s games, and in 2017 the office won a settlement with Target, Inc. that resolved a multi-state investigation into a breach of Target’s customer data four years earlier.

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 08

ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land Trust

May 2 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 08

A senior thesis exhibition by Sandy Carpenter, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tue 08

The VIS Junior Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 08

Creative Writing Seniors Reading I, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

May 8 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 08

LifeTies, Inc. Volunteer Program Information Session

May 8 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Tue 08

Running Your Mac and Apple Devices Lean, Clean, and Mean with Dave Hamilton

May 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 09

Princeton University Farmers’Market

May 9 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wed 09

Creative Writing Seniors Reading II, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

May 9 @ 4:30 pm
Wed 09

Sing-A-Long with Sculpture

May 9 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 09

Rising Waters: Climate Change Games, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Princeton Atelier

May 9 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 09

End of Semester Showings in Dance, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Dance

May 9 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 09

Sierra Club Lecture: Carnivores and Environmental Change

May 9 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 08

ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land Trust

May 2 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 08

A senior thesis exhibition by Sandy Carpenter, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tue 08

The VIS Junior Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 08

Creative Writing Seniors Reading I, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

May 8 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 08

LifeTies, Inc. Volunteer Program Information Session

May 8 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: