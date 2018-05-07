Planet Princeton
TED talk by Princeton High School graduates about racial literacy now available online

15 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Princeton High School graduates Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi have been spending their gap year traveling across the United States, learning and listening to stories about race for a new book they are working on that will be released next year.

In the 10th grade, the pair co-founded an organization called CHOOSE to help people find tools to talk about race and work for systemic change. They also published a racial literacy textbook and toolkit for educators called “The Classroom Index” that has received numerous awards, including Princeton University’s Prize in Race Relations and Not in Our Town’s Unity Award.

Guo and Vulchi have been featured in Teen Vogue, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and  the Huffington Post. In their TED talk last November at TED Women in New Orleans, they spoke about effective ways for people to become racially literate. The talk was just posted online by TED late Monday morning and has already been viewed more than 60,000 times.

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

