Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, May 11-13

Friday, May 11

Plant and Gardening Sale – The Hopewell United Methodist Church is having plant and gardening sale at the church on Friday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bedding plants will be sold by the flat, including annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables. Hopewell United Methodist Church, 20 Blackwell Avenue, Hopewell. More information

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre – The Central Jersey Choral Society presents “Murder at the Malt Shop” at Mastoris Diner located at 144 US Rt. 130 in Bordentown. Hilarious show and full course dinner. Advance ticket purchase required. Buy tickets online at www.cjchoralsociety.org or call 609-616-2527. Show begins at 7 p.m. $60. More information

John Walthausen Harpsichord Recital – Harpsichordist John Walthausen will play an hour-long recital of music of Bach, Byrd, Frescobaldi, Rossi, Louis Couperin, François Couperin, and Scarlatti, on two different instruments: a Keith Hill harpsichord in the German style and an anonymous seventeenth-century Italian harpsichord. 7 p.m., Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Free More information

The Contemporary Undercurrent of Song Presents ‘Etymology’ – Join the Contemporary Undercurrent of Song for etymology, an evening exploring the instrument that inspired it all: the voice. That’s right, solo voice. No accompanying instruments. Artistic director Alexandra Porter will present works evolving over the evening: base level sounds become disordered then organized speech become melodies become songs. 7:30 p.m., All Saints’ Church, 16 All Saints’ Road, Princeton. $20 More information

Trailing Rhiannon by Emma Watkins, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Programs in Theater and Music Theater – A new musical play by senior Emma Watkins that interweaves Celtic folk music with the storytelling tradition that thrives in the windswept hills of Wales to reimagine one of Welsh mythology’s most fiercely outspoken female protagonists. Directed by senior Abby Jean-Baptiste.. 8 p.m., Wallace Theater, Lewis Arts Complex, Princeton University, 122 Alexander Street, Princeton, NJ. Free More information

Reeption for Exhibition by Sandy Carpenter, Presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts – A solo exhibition of new work by Princeton senior Sandy Carpenter. Meet the artist reception from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. North East Hallway, Level 200, Frist Campus Center on the Princeton campus, Princeton. Free More information

Trash Mermaids by Miles Dupuis Carey, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts: Program in Theater – A queer, ecological riff on a familiar tale in a new play by senior Miles Dupuis Carey, directed by Princeton alumna Catherine Andre.. 8 p.m., Donald G. Drapkin Studio, Lewis Arts complex, Alexander Road, Princeton. Free More information

Saturday, May 12

Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carrier Food Drive – Mail carriers across Mercer County will collect food along with the mail. The event is the largest single-day food drive of the year across the U.S. On that day, the National Association of Letter Carriers will attempt to “Stamp Out Hunger” across America by collecting nonperishable food donations. More information

CASA Kids Superhero 5K Run/1 Mile Run/Walk and Fun Fest – Bring your favorite Wonder Woman or Super Girl and join Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) at the CASA Kids Superhero 5K. Costumes encouraged. Register on site from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Fun run at 8:30 a.m., 5K at 9 a.m. Princeton Pike Corporate Center, 1009 Lenox Drive, Lawrenceville. $25 – $30 More information

Pam’s Herb Class at Terhune Orchards – Come to an informal free herb growing workshop at Terhune Orchards. The class will be held in Pam’s perennial herb garden. She will discuss herb garden planning, care and maintenance, as well as some tips for using fresh herbs. 10 a.m., Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. Free More information

Mother Nature Festival – The annual Mother Nature Festival features Miss Amy, The Grand Falloons, Eyes on the Wild. Rain or shine. Lawrence Nature Center At the Rinck House. The Mother Nature Festival is full of children’s activities that include kite flying, a potato sack race, piñatas, hiking the trails and planting the butterfly garden. 11 a.m., Lawrence Nature Center, 481 Drexel Ave, Lawrenceville. Free More information

West Windsor Community Day – An opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy great food and conversation. The West Windsor Police Department will have officers on hand, including the newest member, K9 Mackey. He will be joined by K9 Cherno and Officer Montgomery. Noon to 4 p.m, Duck Pond Park, 560 Meadow Road, West Windsor. Free More information

Wildflower Walk at Herrontown Woods – A nature walk at Herrontown Woods co-led by botanist John Clark of the Lawrenceville School and Steve Hiltner, president of the Friends of Herrontown Woods. Main destination is some rarely seen wildflowers blooming along the trails. The walk will include a brief introduction to the native botanical garden being developed next to the parking lot by FOHW. 2 p.m., Herrontown Woods, Snowden Lane, Princeton. More information

Interwoven Stories International Exhibition – The Arts Council of Princeton presents Interwoven Stories International. Three-hole fabric pages, stitched with memories, places, and people, speak to the generosity, diversity, spirit, commitment and creativity of a community. Diana Weymar developed Interwoven Stories as 2016 Artist-in-Residence at the Arts Council of Princeton. She returns to curate over 250 pages. 3:30 p.m., Arts Council of Princeton. Free More information

Cairn University Chorale at Stone Hill Church – The Stone Hill Arts Series presents the Cairn University Chorale. Enjoy light refreshments after the show. A great night out to celebrate Mother’s Day. 7 p.m., Stone Hill Church of Princeton, 1025 Bunn Drive, Princeton. Free More information

Sunday, May 13

Mother’s Day Restorative Yoga with Live Music – Mother’s Day Restorative Yoga with live Music with Arielle. 12:30 p.m., Princeton Center for Yoga & Health, 88 Orchard Road, Skillman. $25 – $40 More information

Mother’s Day Wine Trail Weekend – Celebrate Mom on this special weekend with free wine tastings for moms. What more wonderful way to treat your mom than with an afternoon of wine tasting. Secial samplings from Terhune’s bakery. Noon to 5 p.m., Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton.

Folktales—Your Passport to the World – Universal themes of courage, kindness, and cooperation can be found in folktales the world over. Hear stories from many lands that touch on these and other themes that have been told for ages to all ages. 3 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton. Free. More information