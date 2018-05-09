Princeton University offers admission to less than 1 percent of applicants to new transfer program

Princeton University has offered undergraduate admission to 13 transfer students for the fall 2018 as part of the school’s reinstated transfer program.

The school received 1,429 applications for the transfer program, accepting less than one percent of applicants. School officials said the goal of the program is to enroll a small group of exceptionally well-prepared transfer students from a range of backgrounds.The program is aimed at encouraging applicants from low-income, military or community college backgrounds.

“We are delighted to have reinstituted the transfer process this year, and we are especially pleased with the quality of the admitted transfer students,” Princeton University Dean of Admission Janet Lavin Rapelye said. “The committee was impressed with their intellectual curiosity, leadership, maturity and diverse perspectives, which they will bring to our campus, and we look forward to meeting them.”

Eight of the students receiving transfer admission offers have served on active duty in the military or are currently serving. Three of the students offered admission are women; 10 are men. Eight of the accepted students self-identified as people of color, including biracial and multiracial students. Admitted candidates have until May 22 to accept Princeton’s offer of admission.

A moratorium on the transfer process began in 1990. In January 2016, the Princeton University Board of Trustees adopted a strategic planning framework identifying key goals and priorities for Princeton and authorized the reinstatement of the transfer program.

Transfer students, like first-year students, must begin their enrollment in the fall semester. Most students will be expected to begin as sophomores. In some cases students may begin as juniors, or be required to enter as first-year students. Princeton University faculty and college deans will determine this standing after an evaluation of transfer credit, school officials said.