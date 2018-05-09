Coalition for Peace Action to host emergency rally tonight to protest Trump’s decision on Iran deal

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Agreement, the Princeton-based Coalition for Peace Action will hold an emergency protest rally on Hinds Plaza from 5 to 6 p.m. this evening, May 9, to call on the federal government to reverse the decision.

Confirmed speakers include: Rob Goldston, a Princeton University physicist who is an expert on the Iran Nuclear Agreement; Iranian American physician Ahmad Farzad; Frank von Hippel, professor emeritus of public and international affairs at Princeton University and former assistant director of the White House Science Advisor’s office; Mark Pepper, Coalition for Peace Action treasurer; Niki VanAller, assistant director for the Coalition for Peace Action; and the Rev. Robert Moore, executive director of the Coalition for Peace Action. Folk singer Sharleen Leahy will perform at the rally.

“We are outraged that President Trump is undermining a major diplomatic success, the Iran Nuclear Agreement, that will keep Iran at least a year away from a nuclear bomb for at least eight more years,” Moore said. “After that, the most stringent verification regime in history would remain in place and would ensure that the world would have at least a year’s notice if they pursued one after that. This is the epitome of making the perfect the enemy of the good. It will almost certainly provoke Iran’s rival, Saudi Arabia, to also rapidly produce nuclear weapons and trigger a nuclear arms race in the world’s most volatile region.”

Moore added that the decision comes just weeks before the probable Trump Summit with North Korea’s leader. He said it undermines the chance of resolving the nuclear crisis there through diplomacy.

“We will voice the common-sense option polls show is supported by nearly two-thirds of Americans, by demanding that this decision be reversed, so yet another nuclear crisis and war in the heart of the Middle East can be avoided, Moore said. “We must prevent yet another unnecessary war, this one far worse than Afghanistan or Iraq, by supporting this hard-won and verifiable agreement.”

Trump justified the exit by claiming that Iran is building a nuclear program, without providing evidence that this is true. “At the heart of the deal was a giant fiction,” Trump said on Tuesday. He also announced that the U.S. will re-impose sanctions against Iran. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani called the move “a psychological war” and said he believes the agreement can survive with the support of other countries. Leaders in Germany, France and the United Kingdom said they had “regret and concern” about Trump’s decision and planned to continue abiding by the agreement. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he fully supports Trump’s decision.