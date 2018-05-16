Planet Princeton
AnnouncementsWeather

Girls Night Out, Princeton Wheels Rodeo rescheduled due to weather

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

The annual Girls Night Out on Palmer Square that was scheduled for this Thursday, May 17, has been rescheduled for May 24 due to the weather forecast. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You do not need to re-register to attend the rescheduled event next Thursday night.

Princeton’s annual wheels rodeo, scheduled for this Saturday, has also been postponed a day due to the weather forecast. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, at the Community Park Pool parking lot at 400 Witherspoon Street. The event is open to all Princeton residents and is free. Activities include a bicycle safety check, free helmets for children and a bike road course for kids. Free hot dogs and cold bottled water will be provided courtesy of McCaffrey’s Food Markets. A brand new bicycle and a Community Pool family membership will be raffled off at the event, and there will be bicycle accessory giveaways. Members of the Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire Department and Princeton First Aid Squad will also display various emergency tools and equipment.

If you have an outdoor event scheduled over the next few days, check to see if it has been rescheduled or canceled due to the weather before you head out. Rain in expected in the Princeton area today through Monday.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 16

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

May 16 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 16

Postmodern Design: Rise, Rejection, Revival

May 16 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 16

Night of Shining Stars Gala

May 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

Learning that Works: Parents talk about finding the best fit for their kids

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 17

LifeTies, Inc. Volunteer Program Information Session

May 17 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 17

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

May 17 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 17

Capital City Farmers Market

May 17 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 17

Screening of spring semester student work in film and video, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 17 @ 3:00 pm
Thu 17

Sing-A-Long with Sculpture

May 17 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 17

Screening and Panel Discussion: “Coming of Age in Aging America”

May 17 @ 7:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 16

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

May 16 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 16

Postmodern Design: Rise, Rejection, Revival

May 16 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 16

Night of Shining Stars Gala

May 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

Learning that Works: Parents talk about finding the best fit for their kids

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: