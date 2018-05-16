Girls Night Out, Princeton Wheels Rodeo rescheduled due to weather

The annual Girls Night Out on Palmer Square that was scheduled for this Thursday, May 17, has been rescheduled for May 24 due to the weather forecast. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You do not need to re-register to attend the rescheduled event next Thursday night.

Princeton’s annual wheels rodeo, scheduled for this Saturday, has also been postponed a day due to the weather forecast. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, at the Community Park Pool parking lot at 400 Witherspoon Street. The event is open to all Princeton residents and is free. Activities include a bicycle safety check, free helmets for children and a bike road course for kids. Free hot dogs and cold bottled water will be provided courtesy of McCaffrey’s Food Markets. A brand new bicycle and a Community Pool family membership will be raffled off at the event, and there will be bicycle accessory giveaways. Members of the Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire Department and Princeton First Aid Squad will also display various emergency tools and equipment.

If you have an outdoor event scheduled over the next few days, check to see if it has been rescheduled or canceled due to the weather before you head out. Rain in expected in the Princeton area today through Monday.