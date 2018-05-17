Planet Princeton
Weather

Flood watch in effect for Princeton area until Saturday evening

11 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A flood watch is in effect for Central New Jersey until Saturday evening. A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

On Thursday, portions of Quaker Road and the Griggstown Causeway were both closed due to flooding. One lane of Route 1 at Raymond Road in South Brunswick was also closed due to flooding. Police in Hopewell also report that Old Mill Road is closed due to flooding.

Periods of light to moderate rain are expected Thursday night, and periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected to continue through at least Saturday. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 5 inches are expected over the next 72 hours in some areas.

Flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage will be the most common types of flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding will also be possible if thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same locations. Several days of excessive runoff will eventually lead to a risk of flooding in larger streams and rivers.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 18

Breakfast for Bikers

May 18 @ 7:00 am - 10:00 am
Fri 18

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

May 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 18

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 18 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 18

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

May 18 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 18

Magic the Gathering @ PLC

May 18 @ 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 18

Exhibition Reception for ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

ART: RECEPTION: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land TrustRE

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

ART Reception: D&R Greenway “From Core to Clouds” May 18

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

60s Themed Throw-Back Party for the Arts Council of Princeton’s 50th Anniversary

May 18 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 18

Roy Book Binder – master blues guitarist

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Fri 18

Pioneer Songs

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 18

Pioneer Songs

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
