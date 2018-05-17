Flood watch in effect for Princeton area until Saturday evening

A flood watch is in effect for Central New Jersey until Saturday evening. A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

On Thursday, portions of Quaker Road and the Griggstown Causeway were both closed due to flooding. One lane of Route 1 at Raymond Road in South Brunswick was also closed due to flooding. Police in Hopewell also report that Old Mill Road is closed due to flooding.

Periods of light to moderate rain are expected Thursday night, and periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected to continue through at least Saturday. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 5 inches are expected over the next 72 hours in some areas.

Flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage will be the most common types of flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding will also be possible if thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same locations. Several days of excessive runoff will eventually lead to a risk of flooding in larger streams and rivers.